  • Friday, August 13, 2021
Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter gets a new release date

Deepika Padukone (R) and Hrithik Roshan (Photo credit: STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Earlier this year, it was announced that Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone will be seen in a movie titled Fighter which will be directed by Siddharth Anand. The film was supposed to hit the big screens on 30th September 2022. However, now, the movie has been postponed to 2023.

On Friday (23), the makers of the film announced that Fighter will hit the big screens on Republic Day 2023 (26th January 2023). Viacom 18 Studios tweeted, “#FighterInTheatres On #RepublicDay 2023, get ready to experience India’s first aerial action franchise #Fighter starring @iHrithik and @deepikapadukone @AndhareAjit #SiddharthAnand @itsMamtaA @MarflixP @ramonchibb @ankupande.”

Last month, the makers had revealed that Fighter will be India’s first aerial action franchise. They had tweeted, “After a decade of entertaining you with hits that are close to your heart, we are all set to up the ante of your cinematic experience! Get ready to witness India’s first aerial action franchise #Fighter with @iHrithik and @deepikapadukone.”

Fighter is touted to be one of the biggest action films made in Indian cinema, and with Hrithik and Deepika coming together for the first time, moviegoers surely have high expectations from it.

Both the actors have earlier worked with director Siddharth Anand. Hrithik has worked with Siddharth in Bang Bang and War, and Deepika has worked with the filmmaker in Bachna Ae Haseeno and Pathan. The shooting of Pathan is currently going on.

Eastern Eye

