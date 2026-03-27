Hong Kong's The Chairman wins Asia's best restaurant as two Indian eateries make top 50

Highlights

The Chairman wins top spot for second time since 2021.

Mumbai's Masque ranks 15th, Naar debuts at 30th position.

Chef Danny Yip credits 17-year-old "vintage team" for success.

The Chairman, a celebrated Cantonese fine-dining institution in Hong Kong, has been named the number one restaurant on Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2026 list, marking the second time it has claimed the top position after previously winning in 2021.

Chef-owner Danny Yip attributed the restaurant's success to what he jokingly calls his "vintage team".

With an average staff age of around 52 years, many team members have been with him since The Chairman's inception 17 years ago.

"It means everything to us to win this award in Hong Kong," he said at the event, according to the South China Morning Post.

The restaurant is renowned for its Old World Hong Kong dishes, drawing from China's rich culinary history.

Popular offerings include steamed fresh flowery crab with aged Shaoxing wine, delicately pickled rose buds with lily bulb and crispy raw lotus roots, beef short ribs with Chinese cured liver sausages, claypot rice, and perfectly stir-fried seasonal vegetables with XO sauce, fragrant chicken oil and flat rice noodles.

Strong Indian representation

India made a strong impression on the prestigious list this year, with two restaurants earning spots in Asia's top 50.

Mumbai's Masque, led by chef Varun Totlani, ranked number 15, continuing its rise on the Asian fine-dining scene.

Meanwhile, Naar, chef Prateek Sadhu's Himalayan-focused restaurant in Himachal Pradesh, debuted at number 30, marking a significant milestone for regional Indian cuisine.

The top 10 restaurants on Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2026 list also includes Wing at number two, Gaggan at number three, Mingles at number four, and Nusara at number five.

Meet the Bund secured sixth position, followed by Chef Tam's Seasons at seven, Gaggan at Louis Vuitton at eight, Ling Long at nine, and Ru Yuan completing the top 10.

The Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2026 list serves as a guide to the region's most exceptional culinary experiences, celebrating innovation, craftsmanship and diverse flavours across the continent. The recognition highlights the growing prominence of Asian cuisine on the global stage and showcases restaurants that combine traditional techniques with contemporary presentations.