Home Office unveils major overhaul of asylum system

THE HOME OFFICE on Saturday announced what it described as the largest overhaul of asylum policy in modern times, with measures inspired by Denmark's system, which is among the toughest in Europe and has been criticised by rights groups.

The Labour government has been tightening its immigration approach, especially on illegal small-boat crossings from France, as it responds to the rise of Reform UK, whose focus on immigration has pushed Labour to take a firmer stance.

Under the plans, the statutory duty to provide some asylum seekers with support such as housing and weekly allowances will be revoked, the Home Office said in a statement.

The department, led by Shabana Mahmood, said the changes would apply to asylum seekers who can work but choose not to, and to those who break the law. It said taxpayer-funded support would be directed at those contributing to the economy and communities.

Mahmood is due to give further details on Monday. The Home Office says the measures aim to make Britain less attractive to illegal migrants and make removals easier.

"This country has a proud tradition of welcoming those fleeing danger, but our generosity is drawing illegal migrants across the Channel," Mahmood said. "The pace and scale of migration is placing immense pressure on communities."

More than 100 British charities wrote to Mahmood calling on her to "end the scapegoating of migrants and performative policies that only cause harm", arguing that such actions were fuelling racism and violence.

Polls show immigration has become the top concern for voters ahead of the economy. A total of 109,343 people claimed asylum in the UK in the year ending March 2025, a rise of 17 per cent from the previous year and 6 per cent above the 2002 peak of 103,081.

UK GOVERNMENT INSPIRED BY DENMARK, OTHER EUROPEAN COUNTRIES

The Home Office said its reforms draw on systems in Denmark and other European countries, where refugee status is temporary, support is conditional and integration is required.

"The UK will now match and in some areas exceed these standards," it said.

A delegation of senior Home Office officials visited Copenhagen earlier this year to examine Denmark's model, under which migrants receive temporary residence permits, usually lasting two years, and must reapply when they expire.

Asylum seekers can be repatriated if the Danish government judges their home country to be safe. Denmark has also lengthened and tightened the path to citizenship, including stricter rules for family reunification.

A 2016 law allows Danish authorities to seize valuables from asylum seekers to help offset support costs.

Britain grants asylum to those who show they are unsafe in their home country, with refugee status given to people considered at risk of persecution. The status lasts for five years, after which they may apply for permanent settlement if they meet certain conditions.

The Home Office says Denmark's policies have brought asylum claims to a 40-year low and led to the removal of 95 per cent of rejected applicants.

RIGHTS GROUPS SAY DENMARK'S POLICY UNDERMINES PROTECTION

Britain's Refugee Council said on X that refugees do not compare asylum systems when fleeing danger. It said people come to the UK due to family ties, some knowledge of English or existing connections that help them rebuild safely.

Anti-immigration sentiment has been rising in the UK, with protests this summer outside hotels providing state-funded accommodation for asylum seekers.

Such sentiment has also increased across the European Union since more than a million people, mainly Syrian refugees, arrived via the Mediterranean in 2015-16, putting pressure on infrastructure in several countries. With member states unable to agree on burden-sharing, the EU has focused on returns and reducing arrivals.

Denmark's reforms, introduced while it continues to be a signatory to the European Convention on Human Rights, have drawn criticism from rights groups, who say the measures create a hostile environment for migrants, weaken protection and leave asylum seekers in long-term uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies)