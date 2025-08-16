Sunny spells and mild temperatures forecast for Hitchin this weekend

Highlights:

Mostly dry conditions expected across Hitchin with clear to partly cloudy skies.



No rain forecast from Friday through Sunday.



Temperatures will peak at 28°C on Friday before easing slightly over the weekend.



Moderate breezes throughout, with winds up to 19mph.



Weekend outlook

Hitchin residents can look forward to a fine and settled weekend, with dry conditions and a mix of clear and partly cloudy skies from Friday through Sunday. The absence of rain and comfortable temperatures will make it an excellent opportunity for outdoor activities.

Friday: Warmest day of the weekend

Friday will bring partly cloudy skies with the warmest temperatures of the weekend, reaching a high of 28°C and dipping to 16°C overnight. Humidity will sit at around 67%, ensuring a comfortable atmosphere. Winds of up to 17mph will provide a refreshing breeze.

Saturday: Mild with a steady breeze

On Saturday, conditions will remain partly cloudy, with temperatures easing slightly to a high of 25°C and a low of 15°C. Humidity will rise marginally to 69%, though the air will remain comfortable. Winds may pick up to 19mph, adding a gentle breeze to the day.

Sunday: Clear and settled finish

Sunday will be the clearest day of the weekend, offering bright skies and calm conditions. Temperatures will peak at 24°C before falling to 12°C overnight. Humidity will reduce to around 65%, while winds will ease to 16mph, making for a serene close to the weekend.

Commuting conditions

With no rainfall predicted and only moderate winds, commuters should find conditions favourable whether travelling by car or bicycle. Cyclists should be mindful of breezier spells on Friday and Saturday.

Best time for outdoor plans

The dry and mild forecast makes this weekend ideal for outdoor activities such as hiking, picnics, or visits to local parks. The clear skies on Sunday in particular may appeal to those planning barbecues or longer walks. Residents are advised to stay hydrated on Friday, when higher temperatures are expected.