Website Logo
  • Thursday, January 12, 2023
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Hindu temple in Melbourne defiled with anti-India graffiti by Khalistan supporters

The graffiti calls for ‘death to India’ and compares Indian prime minister Narendra Modi to ‘Hitler’.

The BAPS Mandir in Melbourne, Australia (Image credit: @BAPS/Twitter)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A Hindu temple in Australia has been vandalised apparently by Khalistan supporters in a pattern of targeting the places of worship of the religious group.

The walls of the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Melbourne were on Thursday found defaced with graffiti calling for ‘death to India’ and comparing Indian prime minister Narendra Modi to ‘Hitler’.

The vandals also defiled the temple with words praising the slain militant leader Bhindranwale who was responsible for the death of thousands of people in India.

The graffiti read “Hindustan Murdabad” (death to India), “Modi = Hitler” and “Sant Bhindranwale martyr”.

 

A regular visitor to the temple in the city’s northern suburb told The Australia Today “all walls were coloured with graffiti of Khalistani hatred towards Hindus.”

He said he was “angry, scared and dismayed by the blatant display of religious hatred … by Khalistan supporters.”

BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, a global spiritual organisation that runs the temple, said it was “deeply saddened by the anti-India graffiti” written by “anti-social elements”.

It said in a statement that the temple “is an abode of peace, harmony, equality, selfless service, and universal Hindu values”.

It expressed gratitude to the governments of Australia and India as well as local community organisations “for their continued support.”

“BAPS Mandirs across Australia are symbols of a thriving multicultural society which nurture Australian values of respect, mateship and tolerance”, the statement said.

His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, the spiritual leader of the Sanstha, prayed for peace and unity and appealed to all devotees and well-wishers to maintain peace, it said.

 

Lily D’Ambrosio, a minister in the Australian state of Victoria condemned the vandalism saying, “there is no place in our community for such attacks”.

She reached out to the temple to express her concern about the attack and hoped the authorities would bring those responsible to account.

She said: “Mandir is a very important site for worship across broader Melbourne and is used to host many events that grow a better understanding of the rich diversity of our community amongst all of us.”

The vandalism in Melbourne comes months after a similar desecration of a temple run by the Samstha in the Canadian city of Toronto.

A statue of Indian freedom movement hero Mahatma Gandhi which stood in front of a Hindu temple in New York was found destroyed in August last year.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
‘Overworked’ junior doctor says he has no time to eat on marathon shifts as several…
News
Alzheimer’s Research UK seeks volunteers to boost dementia awareness in south Asian communities
News
Did cult group ‘Born Again’s influence lead to Sri Lanka’s WT20 debacle? SLC panel finds…
News
Pakistan denies uranium-tainted cargo found at Heathrow Airport came from Karachi
HEALTH
Expert defines ‘three states of mind and the diet that promotes it’ as per Ayurveda…
News
More Black, Asian heritage donors needed to help patients seeking organ transplant: Report
News
Prince Harry hits out at press over reports of Afghan killings in book
News
‘I’m just so much more than Daesh’, Shamima Begum tells BBC podcast as she…
News
The Apprentice’s ‘hijabi receptionist’ Khadeejah Khan wins hearts on social media
News
UK ambulance strikes are terrifying for patients: Sunak
News
Meet Chayn Kohli, winner of Warwick university student award for gender equality work
News
Dangerous driver who killed young mum while showing off to ‘impress his cousins’…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW