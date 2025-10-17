Hindu temple fights to save community hub

THOUSANDS have signed a petition to save Peterborough's Bharat Hindu Samaj Mandir from closure. The nearly 40-year-old community hub in eastern England now faces an uncertain future as the property enters the open market.

Established in 1986 at the New England Complex, the temple serves nearly 13,500 Hindus across Cambridgeshire, Norfolk and Lincolnshire.

It opposes the council's decision to put the site on the open market. Instead, it seeks to accept the local authority's earlier offer of £800,000 in recognition of its "social value" to the region.

The e-petition, which runs until March 2026, describes the mandir as more than a place of worship. "It is a cornerstone of Peterborough's community life, serving nearly 13,500 Hindus and countless others of all backgrounds. To lose it would be to lose one of the city's greatest assets," it said.

Beyond religious ceremonies, the temple hosts a range of community activities: Eastern European Christmas gatherings, school visits, after-school sports clubs, cultural education programmes and charitable work. It operates health and wellbeing initiatives, alongside a soup kitchen for vulnerable residents.

"The Bharat Hindu Samaj Mandir is a centre of positive energy—a community hub that brings people together across faiths, cultures and generations," the petition added. "It delivers vital community, cultural and charitable services that no other organisation provides at this scale. Losing it would not only harm the Hindu community but also weaken the wider city's social fabric."

The council has defended its approach, arguing that marketing the complex on the open market ensures the best possible value for taxpayers. Councillor Mohammed Jamil, cabinet member for finance and corporate governance, acknowledged the concerns whilst maintaining the council's position.

"We understand that this must be a worrying time for the Hindu community. However, we have to put all community assets identified for sale on the open market to ensure we achieve the best possible value for taxpayers," he said.

The preferred bidder will assume the property with all existing tenancies intact. According to the council, bidders have been asked to outline how they would work with current occupants. A final decision on the bids is expected at a council cabinet meeting in 2026.

(PTI)