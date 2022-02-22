Website Logo
  • Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 511,903
Total Cases 42,822,473
Today's Fatalities 673
Today's Cases 19,968
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 511,903
Total Cases 42,822,473
Today's Fatalities 673
Today's Cases 19,968

HEADLINE STORY

Hindu activist’s murder sparks violence in Indian city

Police personnel try to stop arsonists from throwing stones during a procession as tension spread in Shivamogga town, India, on February 21, 2022, a day after the murder of a member of the right-wing outfit Bajrang Dal. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

MOB violence broke out in a south Indian city, leaving several people injured, following the murder of a Hindu activist over the weekend.

Harsha, 26, a member of the hardline outfit Bhajrang Dal, was allegedly stabbed to death by a group in Shivamogga, about 300 kilometres (186 miles) from Bangalore, on Sunday (20) night. The news of his death sparked violence which police brought under control.

However, fresh trouble began on Monday (21) during his funeral procession from a government hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

At least 20 people were injured in stone-pelting and some 50 vehicles set afire despite the police presence.

Hundreds of people took part in the procession defying prohibitory orders and several shops were ransacked along the route.

Six suspects have been arrested – including two in Bangalore – in connection with the killing and 12 others were questioned.

Shivamogga has remained under curfew following the violence, police told Eastern Eye, adding that the city was “peaceful” except for minor incidents where a few vehicles were damaged on Tuesday (22) morning.

Schools and colleges in the district will remain shut till Friday (25) as a precaution.

A minister in the state – ruled by prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party – controversially blamed “Muslim goondas” for Harsha’s murder. However, the police did not pinpoint any circumstances leading up to the killing that took place amid the
raging issue of the ban on hijab in schools and colleges in the state. The government denied that the murder was linked to the hijab row.

The murder made national headlines, with #JusticeForHarsha becoming a top trend on Twitter on Monday.

Police in the communally sensitive coastal Karnataka booked a case against the Facebook page Mangalore Muslims for making provocative statements over the murder.

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai appealed for peace, saying the government would get the murder investigated and punish the guilty “at the earliest”.

Police said all accused in the rioting have been identified, while state home minister Araga Jnanendra asserted that action would be taken against “whoever damaged property”.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Mutated Neanderthal genes doubled the risk of severe Covid in South Asians: study
INDIA
India to ‘resume’ regular international flights from March 15
News
Midlands hit by earthquake
News
Johnson scraps Covid restrictions in England
HEADLINE STORY
Yorkshire Cricket Club taken to court over staff sackings
News
Brother freed over ‘honour killing’ of social media star Qandeel Baloch
INDIA
India arrests ‘doctor’ conman who married 18 women
HEADLINE STORY
Getting Leicester’s Ugandan Asians to tell their own stories
HEADLINE STORY
Indians asked to leave Ukraine ‘temporarily’
INDIA
Amid row over hijab, India’s home minister says he prefers school uniforms
News
Queen catches ‘mild’ Covid
News
Britain to set out plans to scrap Covid self-isolation laws
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Hindu activist’s murder sparks violence in Indian city
UK court sets aside divorce over ‘forged signature’
India set to tax cryptocurrency income in the same way…
Shah Rukh Khan to begin filming Rajkumar Hirani’s next from…
LIC IPO: Investors fret over govt control of insurer
Bhups, Sunny Singh Gill are doing the community proud, says…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE