  • Monday, July 12, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 408,792
Total Cases 30,874,376
Today's Fatalities 720
Today's Cases 37,676
Entertainment

Hindi remake of Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru on the cards

Suriya (Photo credit: Suriya/Instagram)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

Tamil film Soorarai Pottru starring Suriya got a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video in November last year. The movie received a great response and was also made available for screening at the 93rd Academy Awards, however, it was not nominated.

Now, a Hindi remake of the film has been announced. Suriya took to Twitter to make an announcement about it.

He tweeted, “Excited to announce our  association with @Abundantia_Ent lead by @vikramix for #SooraraiPottru in Hindi, Directed by #SudhaKongara @CaptGopinath #Jyotika @rajsekarpandian @ShikhaaSharma03 @2D_ENTPVTLTD.”

The Hindi remake of the film will be directed by Sudha Kongara who had helmed the Tamil film as well. While the movie has been officially announced, the makers have not yet revealed which actor will be stepping into Suriya’s shoes for it.

However, according to a report in Times of India, Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan, John Abraham and Akshay Kumar are being considered for the film. Well, let’s wait and watch which actor will be finalised for the Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake.

The Tamil film also featured Paresh Rawal and Aparna Balamurali in pivotal roles. The movie was partly inspired by the life of Simplifly Deccan founder G. R. Gopinath.

Talking about Suriya’s upcoming projects, the actor will be seen in Netflix’s anthology Navarasa. It will start streaming on 6th August 2021.

Apart from Navarasa, Suriya will be seen in Rocketry (cameo), Pandiraj’s next, and T. J. Gnanavel’s next.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

