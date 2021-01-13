Hina Khan on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai clocking 12 years

By: Mohnish Singh







Produced by Rajan Shahi, Star Plus’ successful show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has completed 12 years of its glorious run. Apart from being one of the longest-running daily soaps on Indian television, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is also remembered for launching the acting careers of several actors, including Hina Khan.

Khan shot to overnight fame after playing the female lead Akshara Singhania on the show. After living the character for almost eight years and receiving numerous awards and accolades for her performance in it, she quit YRKKH to explore better opportunities in movies.

Recalling how the runaway success of YRKKH changed her life forever, Hina Khan told a publication, "After Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Akshara came into my life, it definitely changed things around for me. People associated me so strongly with the show and character that it did become a name in every household. The love, appreciation, and positive response I received for the role is something that overwhelms me to date."







When asked what makes the show click with the audience even after so many years, Khan said, “The concept of a joint family, traditions, values and being there for your loved ones through the good and the bad days is what worked well for the show. At the end of the day, our Indian culture is all about family and staying true to our roots and customs. Over the years, Yeh Rishta… has managed to maintain these elements well into the show.”

Talking about her hugely popular character Akshara Singhania, Khan says, “Akshara was a soul filled with positivity and so much love, warmth, and care, which was the most beautiful part about the character. Her family was the start and endpoint of her life, and the way Akshara has loved and looked out for them in those eight years is what I thoroughly enjoyed portraying.”

Hina Khan is presently waiting for the release of her upcoming film projects.












