Here’s why Karan Singh Grover quit Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Almost three months after all shooting activities came to a grinding halt due to the Coronavirus pandemic, producers are gearing up to resume production in a couple of weeks. According to reports, Balaji Telefilms’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kumkum Bhagya and Naagin 4 are set to be the first few shows to resume shooting before other production houses follow suit.

We had recently informed our readers that Karan Singh Grover, who plays the popular character of Mr Bajaj on Kasautii Zindagii Kay, was not returning to the show due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

The latest we hear that the Coronavirus scare is not the only reason which led the actor to think of bowing out of the show. “Apart from the Coronavirus pandemic being a cause of worry for Karan, the actor was not happy with the way Mr Bajaj’s character has been portrayed on the show. It is well known that Mr Bajaj’s character in the first part was predominantly positive and was etched much better and was one of the leading ones. Here, he felt the character has unnecessarily been portrayed grey and lacked depth. Moreover, it was being treated like a supporting character that had already upset him. Right now, he is discussing with the team to possibly have the character etched out better.”

Well, if the ongoing discussions bear any fruit, Karan may decide against quitting the show. But, to be on a safer side, the makers have reached out to some other actors for the role. Reportedly, Gaurav Chopra, Sharad Kelkar, and Karan Patel have been approached by Balaji Telefilms.

Gaurav had himself confirmed being approached for the show. “I cannot comment right now as things are still under discussion. Let things come from Balaji Telefilms. Then, me giving out a statement will make sense,” he had recently said.