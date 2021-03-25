Here’s what Varun Dhawan plays in Sanki

By: Mohnish Singh







Varun Dhawan and filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala, who have previously worked together on such box-office hits as Dishoom (2016) and Judwaa 2 (2017), are set to join forces again for their hat-trick film, titled Sanki.

If reports are to be believed, Parineeti Chopra, who is presently waiting for the release of her next film Saina (2021), has been approached to star opposite Varun Dhawan. However, she is yet to sign the project on the dotted line.

While there were no deets on the plotline of Sanki so far, we now hear that it is actually an official remake of Tamil neo-noir crime thriller Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru (2016), written and directed by Karthick Naren.







“Sajid Nadiadwala had bought the official rights to the superhit Tamil thriller Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru. Sanki is a remake of the same film. They are adapting the screenplay to suit the pan-India platform,” a source in the know informs a publication.

The source goes on to add, “It is a cleverly crafted thriller, where Varun Dhawan plays a top cop who loses his leg during one of the investigations. It is challenging for Varun because he plays a character battling a physical handicap for the first time in his career.”

Sanki is expected to go before cameras after Varun Dhawan wraps up his ongoing films Bhediya and Jug Jugg Jeeyo, produced by Maddock Films and Dharma Productions respectively. The actor also has celebrated filmmaker Sriram Raghavan’s next directorial Ekkis in his pocket, which he might kick-start right after finishing Sanki. More details on the upcoming project are expected to arrive soon.







Varun Dhawan was last seen in Coolie No. 1 (2020), co-starring Sara Ali Khan. Directed by his father David Dhawan, the comic-caper had a direct-to-digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.











