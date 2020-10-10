Here’s how Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi reacted to the Kaun Banega Crorepati question about her

The season 12 of Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati started airing a few days ago. Well, in the quiz show there are many questions asked that revolve around Bollywood films and celebs.







So, recently, a contestant on the show was asked to listen to a clip of a song and name the actress who made her debut with the film that song featured in. Well, it was a song from Dil Bechara and the correct answer was Sanjana Sanghi.

An ecstatic Sanjana reacted about it on Instagram. She posted the video clip from Kaun Banega Crorepati and wrote, “TALA LAGA DIYA JAYE! ❤️🙏 My entire childhood, every single weekday night was dedicated to family viewing of our indomitable legend @amitabhbachchan in Kaun Banega Crorepati. The unrealistic dreamer in me had gone far enough to imagine myself being in the hot seat, trying to be my nerdy best and answer the General Knowledge questions. But to be kicking off a new KBC season with this question? 🥺🙌🏻 #KaunBanegaCrorepati #DreamOn.”

Well, this is surely a big thing for a newcomer to have a question about her in Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Before making her debut as a lead in Dil Bechara, Sanghi had done small roles in films like Rockstar, Fukrey Returns, and Hindi Medium.







Dil Bechara got a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar in July this year. It is the last film of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Reportedly, the film might get a theatrical release once the theatres reopen in India on 15th October 2020. However, there’s no confirmation on it.





