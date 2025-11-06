Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Helen Mirren to receive Golden Globe lifetime honour during new Golden Eve primetime event

The British icon will receive the Cecil B. DeMille prize during the Globes’ first ever primetime special ahead of the 2026 ceremony.

Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren to be honoured with the Golden Globes’ highest lifetime award in January 2026

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiNov 06, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • The ceremony will take place during a new primetime special called Golden Eve on 8 January
  • Already won four Baftas, five Emmys, three Golden Globes and a Tony
  • Globes president calls her “a force of nature” whose career has inspired generations
  • Past winners include Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, Tom Hanks and Barbra Streisand

Helen Mirren is receiving another one for the shelf; the Golden Globe lifetime achievement award. The Cecil B. DeMille honour will be presented in January 2026 during a primetime show called Golden Eve. She has already won an Oscar, Baftas, Emmys, Golden Globes and a Tony. Golden Globes president Helen Hoehne called her career extraordinary.

Helen Mirren Helen Mirren to be honoured with the Golden Globes’ highest lifetime award in January 2026 Getty Images


Why the award matters

The Golden Globe lifetime achievement award is not handed out lightly. It goes to actors who have changed the game. Past recipients include Walt Disney, Elizabeth Taylor, Robert Redford, Meryl Streep and Oprah Winfrey.

She has spent more than fifty years moving between Shakespeare, TV cops, queens, gangsters, and narrating Barbie. Every role looks different, but it is always unmistakably her. Mirren once said she “never planned anything,” and just kept saying yes to the right parts, an approach that clearly worked.

Helen Mirren Helen Mirren has earned global praise for her six-decade film and television careerGetty Images


From Shakespeare to streaming

She first worked with the Royal Shakespeare Company back in the 1970s, then moved into films such as O Lucky Man! and The Long Good Friday. She became a star after Prime Suspect, in which she played Detective Jane Tennison. The show ran through the 1990s and made her a household name on British television.

In 2006 she took on the role of Queen Elizabeth II in The Queen, which won her an Oscar and pushed her career to a global level. She has been on a roll since with projects like Gosford Park, The Madness of King George, Calendar Girls, Golda, and a deadpan voiceover in Barbie.

She’s been shooting The Thursday Murder Club for Netflix and will next play Patricia Highsmith in Switzerland.

Helen Mirren Mirren joins icons like Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks in receiving the Golden Globes lifetime honourGetty Images


What happens next

Golden Eve airs on 8 January on CBS and Paramount+. The main Globes night follows on 11 January, hosted by Nikki Glaser. Mirren is likely to make a short speech, so expect dry humour, a touch of grace, and probably no tears. She has been doing this too long for that.

golden globes 2026hollywood awardsbritish actorsthe thursday murder clubhelen mirren

Related News

Taylor Swift cinnamon manicure
Lifestyle

Taylor Swift’s sparkling cinnamon manicure sends fans into a frenzy as new Showgirl-inspired trend defines autumn fashion

Zakir hussain
Art & Culture

Zakir Hussain honoured as Aga Khan Music Awards brings global Muslim heritage festival to London

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink
Entertainment

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

More For You

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle returns to acting after eight years in Close Personal Friends

Getty Images

Meghan Markle returns to Hollywood with Lily Collins in a new Amazon MGM comedy

Highlights

  • Meghan Markle spotted filming for her first acting role in eight years
  • Meghan joins Lily Collins, Brie Larson, and Jack Quaid in the Amazon MGM comedy
  • Filming took place this week in Pasadena, California
  • Markle reportedly plays herself in the upcoming film
  • Sources call it a “gentle return” to Hollywood for the former Suits star

Eight years after stepping away from acting, Suits star turned Duchess, Meghan Markle, is making her return to the screen. The upcoming film Close Personal Friends marks Meghan Markle’s first acting job since she left the hit legal drama back in 2017. The project has been filming in California with Lily Collins and Brie Larson also part of the cast. Sources said Meghan was spotted on set in Pasadena earlier this week, shooting scenes for the new Amazon MGM Studios comedy.

Meghan Markle Meghan Markle returns to acting after eight years in Close Personal Friends Getty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us