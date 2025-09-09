Heathrow’s Terminal 4 reopens after hazardous materials alert

HEATHROW Airport has reopened Terminal 4 after it was evacuated on Monday evening following what authorities described as a "possible hazardous materials incident."
The airport said the terminal was declared safe and apologised for the disruption. In a post on X, Heathrow said it was "doing everything we can" to make sure flights depart as planned.
The London Fire Brigade confirmed it had stood down its response.
Terminal 4, which handles both European and long-haul flights, was closed temporarily as specialist fire crews carried out an assessment.
The London Ambulance Service said paramedics treated 21 patients and one person was taken to hospital. The nature of the incident has not been disclosed.
The Metropolitan Police said specialist officers were at the scene and conducted a search of the area. The force said no trace of any "adverse substance" was found.
Video clips shared online, which could not be verified, showed passengers waiting outside the terminal. Heathrow’s departures board showed flights continuing to take off.
In March, Heathrow was shut for nearly a day after a fire at a nearby electrical substation cut power, disrupting flights worldwide and leaving thousands of passengers stranded.
