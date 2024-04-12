  • Friday, April 12, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Baggage handler avoids jail after stealing jewellery

Priti Sthankiya was given a suspended sentence

Photo: iStock

By: Pramod Thomas

HEATHROW baggage handler has spared prison after stealing £29,000 worth of jewellery from a misplaced suitcase, reported MyLondon.

Priti Sthankiya moved the bag from Terminal 2 and concealed beneath a carousel in January last year, the Old Bailey heard on Thursday (11).

Subsequently, she retrieved designer handbags containing £500 in cash, Ray-Ban sunglasses, a designer watch, a MacBook, and a diamond ring.

The victim, Sandhya Gunesh, and her partner, returning from a vacation in Mauritius, inadvertently left their hand luggage unattended at the airport.

Despite several inquiries to Heathrow staff regarding the misplaced items, they were repeatedly informed that the luggage was yet to be located.

It was only after Gunesh sought assistance from the police and a subsequent review of CCTV footage that Sthankiya’s actions came to light.

Upon her arrest, Sthankiya falsely claimed ownership of the jewellery. She also said that the bag belonged to her.

Although most of the pilfered items were recovered from her residence and workplace locker, approximately £4,000 worth of belongings, including the diamond ring, cash, and sunglasses, remain unrecovered.

During the trial, Sthankiya admitted her mistakes, citing personal difficulties as a contributing factor.

Her defence counsel, Jonathan Whitley, stressed her remorse and attributed her actions to distress stemming from a divorce and financial burdens.

Recorder Ian Stern KC, however, dismissed the argument.

“She has direct responsibility for baggage. That’s what she is there for. It could not be a higher breach of trust, could it?,” Stern was quoted as saying.

According to Whitley, Sthankiya, who worked in the role for eight years before being fired, was extremely upset due to a divorce and had a lot of debt.

He added that the accused was known to be hardworking and honest, and couldn’t explain why she stole the items.

Despite a probation report suggesting she wasn’t fully accepting responsibility, Whitley argued that she felt sorry and asked for a suspended sentence, stating she was deeply ashamed.

Ultimately, despite acknowledging Sthankiya’s contrition, Recorder Stern imposed a 12-month suspended sentence for 12 months. In addition to this, she is mandated to complete 15 rehabilitation activity requirement days and undergo a six-month mental health treatment requirement.

No order for costs or compensation was issued.

Related Stories

News
Popular support for our government is increasing: Modi
US
Kamala Harris visits Arizona after state upholds abortion ban
News
Seema Misra rejects apology from former Post Office boss
News
Man stabs two in France over drinking alcohol during Eid
News
India advises against travel to Iran, Israel
News
Resolution in US Congress condemns hate crimes targeting Hindus
News
Bradford stabbing accused appears in court
INDIA
Indian voters prefer strong leadership, study reveals
HEADLINE STORY
Tata Steel workers in Wales vote to strike over job cuts
UK
Landlady made to pay £200,000 for keeping woman in servitude
News
Biden boosts election chest as he woos Haley supporters to back him
HEADLINE STORY
UK economy grows slightly in February, fuels recovery hopes

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW