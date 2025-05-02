Skip to content
Amanda Holden wears dress made of £50 notes on private jet for ‘Heart FM Millionaire’ giveaway

They prepared to give away £1 million to one lucky listener

Amanda Holden wears dress made of £50 notes

This marks the sixth time Heart FM has made a listener a millionaire

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 02, 2025
Amanda Holden celebrated the final of Heart FM’s Make Me A Millionaire competition in grand style, wearing a dress made entirely of £50 notes. The 54-year-old presenter marked the occasion alongside her co-host, Jamie Theakston, 54, as they prepared to give away £1 million to one lucky listener.

The giveaway was the culmination of a competition in which nine finalists had been competing in a game show for the chance to win the life-changing sum. To celebrate, Holden donned a luxurious ensemble, including a dress crafted from £50 notes, paired with a matching hat and bag. She posed inside a private jet with her dog, Minnie, before stepping onto a red carpet to showcase her "millionaire lifestyle."

In an Instagram video, the TV star was seen climbing into a red Ferrari and driving to the Global radio studios in London, adding to the lavish atmosphere.

Later, Holden had the pleasure of informing Kieran Williams, a design engineer from Tamworth, that he had won the competition and would become the UK’s newest millionaire. Williams, who has an autistic son, Alex, shared that he would use the prize money to purchase an AAC (Augmentative and Alternative Communication) device for his non-verbal son. These devices typically cost around £11,000, and Williams also planned to help provide similar devices for other children attending Alex’s specialist school.

This marks the sixth time Heart FM has made a listener a millionaire through the competition.

In addition to her radio role, Holden has been busy filming auditions for the latest season of Britain’s Got Talent. Last week, she used her live show golden buzzer to send the Swiss dance troupe, The Blackouts, straight to the grand finale. The first semi-final of the 2025 series took place at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, London, and featured live shows voted on by viewers. Holden, along with fellow judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, and Bruno Tonioli, gave their feedback throughout the evening.

This year, the show saw the Geordie duo, Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, reveal that Holden was granted the power to award the first golden buzzer of the live shows, sending a contestant straight to the final.

