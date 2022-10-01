Website Logo
  • Saturday, October 01, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

‘He is right about that’: George Clooney on Brad Pitt calling him ‘the most handsome man in the world’

According to reports, Clooney is reportedly set to reunite onscreen with Pitt in an upcoming film, set at Apple.

George Clooney and Brad Pitt (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

A few weeks after Brad Pitt called him “the most handsome man in the world,” George Clooney has reacted to his longtime friend’s claim.

It turns out that the 61-year-old Academy Award winner completely agrees with what the Bullet Train actor said. “He’s right about that,” Clooney said while visiting CBS This Morning with his wife Amal Clooney on Wednesday. “Let’s face it. He is right.”

However, Clooney suggested that Pitt likely had another man in mind before name-dropping him. “I think the truth is… the first time he answered it, he said himself,” he joked. “And they said, ‘Maybe don’t say that. Do another take.’”

Pitt made the comment during an interview with Vogue, in which he also named Paul Newman as one of the most handsome men, past and present.

“If I was gonna name someone present, well I gotta name that George Clooney f—er because why not? Because usually, I’m always taking him out, and he’s always taking me out. And this time, I’m gonna go the other way, just this once,” he said.

Clooney later noted that Pitt is a “good friend” as he responded to the clip on Friday while appearing on The Late Show.

“Well, I do have some things to say about him and it will include the word f—er in it, apparently, since he used that about me,” he said. “I would say that I too think that I am the most handsome man in the world.”

According to reports, Clooney is reportedly set to reunite onscreen with Pitt in an upcoming film, set at Apple.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
‘You can’t buy my love for Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi garu, get lost,’ angry Salman…
Entertainment
68th National Film Awards: Ajay Devgn receives Best Actor honour for ‘Tanhaji’
Entertainment
Truly a moment I’ll never forget: Suriya after winning National Award for Best Actor
Hollywood News
Heather Dubrow addresses cheating rumors surrounding husband Terry
Entertainment
Alia Bhatt gives sneak peek into her maternity wear brand’s photoshoot
Entertainment
Marvel’s Don Cheadle-starrer Armor Wars series now being made as a film
Hollywood News
Hugh Jackman to be seen in his iconic Wolverine character in MCU much…
Entertainment
Mahesh Bhatt heaps praises on Ayan Mukerji after watching Brahmastra: ‘I’ve no hesitation…
Hollywood News
Angelina Jolie says Iranian women need ‘freedom to live and breathe without violence…
TELEVISION
Star Plus drops the promo of highly anticipated fiction show Faltu
Hollywood News
Planet of the Apes new film first look, title unveiled
Entertainment
Bridgerton star Charithra Chandran to lead Olivia Hetreed drama ‘Song Of The Sun…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW