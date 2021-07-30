Website Logo
  • Friday, July 30, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 423,217
Total Cases 31,572,344
Today's Fatalities 555
Today's Cases 44,230
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 423,217
Total Cases 31,572,344
Today's Fatalities 555
Today's Cases 44,230

CRICKET

Hasaranga dominates India as Sri Lanka clinch T20 series 2-1

Sri Lanka’s cricketers celebrate with the trophy after winning the third Twenty20 international cricket match against India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on July 29, 2021. (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

SRI LANKA continued its resurgence to defeat the Covid-battered India by seven wickets in the third T20 international on Thursday (29) and win the three-match series 2-1.

The hosts’ victory was shaped by spinner Wanindu Hasaranga who took his career-best T20 haul of four wickets for just nine runs on his 24th birthday to reduce India to 81-8, a total Sri Lanka overhauled in 14.3 overs in Colombo.

He also returned with the bat to complete the hosts’ victory in the company of Dhananjaya de Silva who made an unbeaten 23, after Indian leg-spinner Rahul Chahar sent back the top three including wicketkeeper-batsman Minod Bhanuka for 18.

“You can see all the players performing and handling different situations. I am lucky to lead this team,” Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka said after the win.

Hasaranga was the star of the day after his twin strikes, including Sanju Samson for nought in the fifth over of India’s innings, put Sri Lanka in charge.

Skipper Shikhar Dhawan was out for nought in the first over off pace bowler Dushmantha Chameera after India elected to bat first.

Number seven Kuldeep Yadav made an unbeaten 23 to take India past their lowest ever T20 score of 74 against Australia in 2008.

The total was India’s lowest against the island nation after they were bowled out for 101 in 2016.

“The wicket was slow, our spinners bowled really well,” said man of the match and series Hasaranga, who took seven wickets in three matches.

“When I bowl, I always try to bowl dot balls, that’s why I pick up wickets.”

Shanaka took two wickets including a sharp return catch to send back Nitish Rana for six.

Sri Lanka on Wednesday (28) bounced back from an opening loss to win the second match, delayed by one day after India’s Krunal Pandya tested positive for coronavirus putting him in isolation along with eight close contacts.

“It was a difficult situation for us but as a team, we decided we will stay and play the series,” said Dhawan, who was appointed captain for the tour after Virat Kohli’s Test side travelled to England.

“Lots of learnings for me as captain,” he added.

India won the three-match 50-overs series 2-1 after its start was pushed back by five days due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the Sri Lankan camp.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
Virus-bubble breach: Sri Lanka cricketers stare at ban for up to 2 years
Sports
Sri Lanka level Covid-hit T20 series against India
CRICKET
Ashes without England’s best would be ‘farcical’, says Vaughan
Sports
Sri Lanka-India T20 put off as Krunal Pandya tests Covid positive
Sports
T20: Yadav, Kumar lead India to easy win against Sri Lanka after Covid scare
Sports
Sarkar stars as Bangladesh win T20 series to complete tour sweep
IPL 2021
MI-CSK game to kickoff IPL’s UAE leg from Sept 19
Sports
Fernando, Rajapaksa help Sri Lanka to first ODI win over India in four…
Sports
Five Indian rookies make ODI debuts
Sports
Madhevere keeps Zimbabwe’s hope alive in T20 series against Bangladesh
Sports
Naim, Soumya Sarkar steer Bangladesh to T20 victory over Zimbabwe
Sports
Learnt from Dhoni how to take a match to last over: Chahar
Eastern Eye

Videos

Rocky Jaiswal on Lines, casting Hina Khan, upcoming production ventures,…
Sai Tamhankar on Mimi, her experience of working with Kriti…
Mimi Movie Review | Kriti Sanon | Pankaj Tripathi |…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Olympics: Indian women’s hockey team stays in the hunt with…
Robinhood faces muted stock market debut
Hasaranga dominates India as Sri Lanka clinch T20 series 2-1
MPs condemn inaction over ‘institutional racism’ in UK police
Lovlina assures India second medal at Tokyo Games
PV Sindhu beats Akane Yamaguchi to make Olympic semis