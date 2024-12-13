Murder suspect's mother denies son's role in Harshita Brella’s death

THE MOTHER mother of Pankaj Lamba, the main suspect in the murder of his wife, Harshita Brella, has said she cannot believe her son would have killed her.

Speaking to the BBC from her home in Haryana, India, Sunil Devi said she last spoke to the couple on 10 November, the day police believe Harshita was strangled in Corby, Northamptonshire.

Devi said the couple seemed "happy" during their call and had sent her photos of food they cooked that day.

Harshita’s body was discovered in a car boot in east London four days later.

Lamba, who had been living in the UK on a student visa, was previously arrested on 3 September and was subject to a domestic violence protection order, which ended on 1 October. Harshita’s family told the BBC she feared for her life and believed her husband was going to kill her.

The family also revealed Harshita suffered a miscarriage weeks before her death. They believe Mr Lamba is in India but have alleged that local authorities there are not taking action. Indian police stated they cannot investigate as the crime occurred in the UK.

Devi, who hid her face during the interview, said she does not know her son’s whereabouts and denied knowing about allegations of abuse against Harshita. She said, "Only the police know what happened. We are continents away."

Northamptonshire Police declined to comment on whether they are working with Indian authorities.