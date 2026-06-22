'House of the Dragon' star Harry Collett reacts to Jace’s shock death: 'Such a cool way to go'

Highlights

The season three premiere of House of the Dragon features the long-awaited Battle of the Gullet.

Jace Velaryon is killed during the conflict, marking a major loss for Team Black.

Harry Collett said he was pleased with how his character's story ended.

The actor revealed cast members visited him during his final days on set.

The third season of House of the Dragon opened with one of the most anticipated events in George R.R. Martin’s fictional history, but the Battle of the Gullet came at a devastating cost for Team Black.

The episode ends with the death of Jace Velaryon, Rhaenyra Targaryen’s eldest son and one of the key figures in the war between the Blacks and the Greens. While viewers were left reeling from the loss, actor Harry Collett has embraced the dramatic end to his character’s journey.

Speaking after the season premiere, Collett described Jace’s final moments as a fitting conclusion.

“I’m so happy with how it turned out,” he said. “It’s such a cool way to go. It’s not just brushed under the carpet. It’s very impactful.”

A heroic end in the Battle of the Gullet

The naval battle had originally been planned for the second season finale but was delayed before eventually becoming the opening chapter of season three.

The conflict sees Team Black secure victory, but not without heavy casualties. Jace becomes one of the battle’s most significant losses after attempting to intervene during a chaotic dragon encounter involving Baela and Rhaena.

Once the situation appears to have stabilised, Jace is struck by multiple bolts and killed.

For Collett, the manner of his character’s death was important.

He described it as heroic rather than ordinary, saying the scale of the episode and the significance of the battle made the ending especially memorable.

The actor also revealed that he knew Jace’s fate years in advance because of the source material and discussions with the show's creative team.

Cast support and farewell gifts

Collett said his final days filming were marked by support from fellow cast members, including Emma D’Arcy and Matt Smith, who visited the set while he was shooting his final scenes.

The actor also left the series with a few memorable souvenirs. Among the items he took home were Jace’s sword and a stunt version of the head of Vermax, the dragon ridden by his character.

Reflecting on Jace's final decision to enter the battle, Collett described him as a loyal son trying to protect his mother, even if he underestimated the danger.

“He is just a kid,” the actor said, suggesting Jace never truly believed he would die.

What Jace’s death means for Rhaenyra

The loss is expected to have major consequences for the remainder of the season.

Bethany Antonia, who plays Baela Targaryen, said Jace's death changes the emotional stakes of the war and raises questions about what remains worth fighting for.

Rhaenyra's campaign was originally driven by securing the future of her children, but with another child lost, the conflict takes on a different meaning.

As House of the Dragon continues its third season, the fallout from the Battle of the Gullet is set to shape the next phase of the Targaryen civil war, with Jace's death leaving one of the deepest scars yet in the Dance of the Dragons.