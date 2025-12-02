Harrow's Avanti Schools achieve top rankings in national performance tables

Highlights

Avanti House Secondary ranks 211th nationally out of 6,579 schools for Attainment 8.

Krishna Avanti Primary School places in top 5 per cent of primary schools across England.

Both schools top Harrow borough rankings across all measures.

Two Avanti Schools in Harrow have secured top positions in the Department for Education's national school league tables, with both institutions ranking among the highest-performing schools in England.

Avanti House Secondary School achieved first place in Harrow league tables across all measures, according to the recently updated 2024/25 DfE performance data. Nationally, the school secured an impressive 211th position out of 6,579 schools for Attainment 8, placing it firmly within the top 3 per cent of secondary schools in England. Attainment 8 is the score that shows how well pupils perform across eight key GCSE subjects

Krishna Avanti Primary School, a long-standing leader in the Harrow borough, continues to uphold its reputation for excellence. The school ranks within the top 5 per cent of primary schools nationally, reflecting consistent, high-quality teaching and learning outcomes.

The achievements mark another successful year for Avanti Schools Trust, which operates both institutions. The trust attributes its success to a comprehensive approach that combines academic rigour with character development and values-based education.

"Our schools prove each year that exceptional outcomes are possible when academic excellence is combined with strong values and personal growth," said Famida Rawoot, Trust Education Lead at Avanti Schools. "These rankings affirm our belief that education must nourish both mind and heart."

Rawoot added "We are incredibly proud of our students and staff, whose relentless effort and shared purpose continue to raise the standard not just for Harrow, but nationally. These remarkable achievements reflect Avanti Schools Trust's ongoing mission to provide transformative education rooted in academic excellence, character development, and spiritual growth, enabling every learner to reach their full potential."

The results demonstrate the schools' continued commitment to delivering outstanding educational outcomes while maintaining their distinctive ethos and values-based approach to learning.

