Website Logo
  • Friday, January 07, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 483,178
Total Cases 35,226,386
Today's Fatalities 302
Today's Cases 1,17,100
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 483,178
Total Cases 35,226,386
Today's Fatalities 302
Today's Cases 1,17,100

HEADLINE STORY

Harris was in building when pipe bomb was discovered last year, official says

US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the US Capitol on January 6, 2022, to mark the anniversary of the attack on the Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

US vice president Kamala Harris was at Democratic committee headquarters in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, when a pipe bomb was discovered outside, according to a White House official familiar with the matter.

Harris, then the vice-president-elect and senator from California, evacuated the Democratic National Committee (DNC) headquarters on Capitol Hill after law enforcement officers discovered the device, said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The US Secret Service, which provides Harris’ security, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

For a year, the FBI has been looking for a suspect wearing a gray hooded top who they say planted an explosive device next to a park bench outside the DNC and another in an alley behind the Republican National Committee (RNC) headquarters. The devices, which officials believe were planted the night before, were defused.

Democratic Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris Holds Town Hall In New Hampshire
Kamala Harris (Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images).

The FBI described the bomb as a “viable” device which “could have been detonated, resulting in serious injury or death”.

Their discovery came on the same day as supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in an attempt to overturn the Nov. 3, 2020, election of Joe Biden and Harris.

According to a Politico report, Harris was evacuated from the DNC office in Washington at 1.14pm on January 6, seven minutes after police attended to the bomb.

Harris, Biden and other lawmakers observed the anniversary with speeches at the Capitol on Thursday (6).

Though Biden never mentioned Trump by name, he was explicit in blaming the former president for fomenting the violence of a year ago.

The news that Harris was, for a time, vulnerable to a potential explosion adds a new dimension to the events of 6 January. Harris is the first female US vice-president and first woman of colour in the White House.

As Harris was being escorted from the DNC building, Trump supporters were beginning to grapple with police on the steps of the Capitol building. Some of the group would breach the building a little over an hour later, the report added.

No one has been arrested in connection with the DNC and RNC bombs, which the FBI believes were planted by the same person.

In September, the FBI published a series of videos showing what it said was a suspect in the case. The agency, along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the identification of the person in the videos.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Britain calls in military to help NHS Covid staffing crunch
News
Exclusive: UK and India will kick off FTA talks to boost economic ties
INDIA
Omicron: India fears another Covid catastrophe
HEADLINE STORY
Elgar takes the blows to inspire South African win over India
News
Pakistan national carrier inches closer to full international flights
News
Johnson slams anti-vaxxers’ ‘mumbo jumbo’
News
‘Polar Preet’ always wanted to break stereotype
News
Britain reports record Covid-19 prevalence as Omicron surges
INDIA
Omicron spreads in India’s big cities but hospitalisations still low
News
Staffing crisis may derail attempts to solve hospital backlog, say lawmakers
News
UK eases curbs for travel into England
News
Lord Ahmed found guilty of child sex offences
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Former British champion Kash Farooq retires at 26
Sadiq Khan forced to defend London council tax hike
Harris was in building when pipe bomb was discovered last…
Imran Khan’s ‘dishonesty’ stands exposed: Nawaz Sharif
Plymouth councillor helps distribute free food
Toxic gas kills six in India
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE