Family of South Wales Police officer call for harbour safety review after fatal fall in Bristol

Highlights

Officer found in water a day after going missing during a night out in Bristol.

Family call for improved barriers, lighting and safer access points at harbour.

Council launches safety review examining ladders, lighting and possible barriers.

The family of a South Wales Police officer who died after falling into Bristol Harbour have called for improved safety measures, as a council review examines conditions at the site.

Rehaan Akhtar, 28, from Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, was found in the water on 24 November 2025 after going missing hours earlier during a night out.

Family seeks answers

Akhtar is believed to have wandered away from friends in the early hours of 23 November before entering the harbour.

His sister, Meena Najmi, described him as “a big-hearted loving guy” who was “genuinely down to earth”.

She told BBC that he loved spending time with his family and partner, adding that the couple had been planning to move into a house together and get married in January.

“He was genuinely a lovely, loving boy who would do anything to help anyone,” she added.

The family viewed CCTV footage showing some of his final moments and believe he fell from a boat jetty into the water.

Najmi described the moment as “devastating” and urged authorities to consider stronger safety measures to prevent similar incidents.

She suggested moving railings closer to the water’s edge, improving lighting in the area, and installing steps to allow anyone who falls in to climb out if they are not immediately seen or heard.

Bristol City Council has launched a harbour safety review following Akhtar’s death and other incidents in the area.

The review is examining what practical steps can be taken while maintaining the harbour’s role as a working environment.

Councillor Andrew Brown, chair of the harbour committee, said the review would look at how feasible current safety measures are, including the number and positioning of ladders and whether they are located appropriately.

He said officials would also assess lighting and consider other measures, including the possibility of installing additional barriers. “We are aware of the working operation requirements, and we need to balance those off,” he said.

He added that the council would consider whether there should be clearer separation between the land side and the water’s edge. A full inquest into Akhtar’s death is due to take place.