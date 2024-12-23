Minister warns against harassment of British Sikhs by foreign powers

SECURITY minister Dan Jarvis has said that the UK will not tolerate attempts by foreign powers to harass or intimidate its citizens.

His statement follows reports from British Sikhs alleging harassment by or on behalf of the Indian government, according to The Guardian.

Jarvis, in a letter to the Sikh Federation dated 10 December, reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to protecting its citizens.

He wrote, “We do not tolerate intimidation or threats to life, and through our intelligence agencies and police forces will continue to use all the tools at our disposal to keep people safe. Any attempt by any foreign power to intimidate, harass or harm individuals or communities in the UK will not be tolerated.”

The minister also urged India to cooperate with Canada’s investigation into the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh activist whom Canada alleges was killed with Indian government involvement.

Jarvis said, “We take the findings from the Canadian investigations very seriously, and the UK has full confidence in Canada’s judicial system. All countries should respect sovereignty and the rule of law.”

British Sikhs have reported increasing harassment, including being questioned at UK airports about their views on India, Sikhism, and the Khalistan movement.

Labour MP Preet Gill has raised concerns with home secretary Yvette Cooper, highlighting cases where British Sikhs were allegedly subjected to inappropriate questioning under the Terrorism Act 2000.

The Khalistan movement remains a key security concern for India, with attention turning to Sikh diaspora communities in the UK and North America.

Sikh leaders have described the harassment as unwarranted and concerning.

