Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Minister warns against harassment of British Sikhs by foreign powers

Dan-Jarvis

Jarvis, in a letter to the Sikh Federation dated 10 December, reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to protecting its citizens. (Photo: X/@DanJarvisMBE)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeDec 23, 2024
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

SECURITY minister Dan Jarvis has said that the UK will not tolerate attempts by foreign powers to harass or intimidate its citizens.

His statement follows reports from British Sikhs alleging harassment by or on behalf of the Indian government, according to The Guardian.

Jarvis, in a letter to the Sikh Federation dated 10 December, reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to protecting its citizens.

He wrote, “We do not tolerate intimidation or threats to life, and through our intelligence agencies and police forces will continue to use all the tools at our disposal to keep people safe. Any attempt by any foreign power to intimidate, harass or harm individuals or communities in the UK will not be tolerated.”

The minister also urged India to cooperate with Canada’s investigation into the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh activist whom Canada alleges was killed with Indian government involvement.

Jarvis said, “We take the findings from the Canadian investigations very seriously, and the UK has full confidence in Canada’s judicial system. All countries should respect sovereignty and the rule of law.”

British Sikhs have reported increasing harassment, including being questioned at UK airports about their views on India, Sikhism, and the Khalistan movement.

Labour MP Preet Gill has raised concerns with home secretary Yvette Cooper, highlighting cases where British Sikhs were allegedly subjected to inappropriate questioning under the Terrorism Act 2000.

The Khalistan movement remains a key security concern for India, with attention turning to Sikh diaspora communities in the UK and North America.

Sikh leaders have described the harassment as unwarranted and concerning.

british sikhsdan jarvishardeep singh nijjarindian governmentkhalistan movementsikh diaspora

Related News

India-openers-Getty
Cricket

India's top order under scrutiny ahead of Boxing Day Test

up-police
News

Indian police kill three Sikh separatist militants

INSET Zakir Hussain playing Tabla. Photo courtesy Asian Arts Agency
Art & Culture

Musicians and fans mourn tabla maestro Hussain

More For You

Champions Trophy

The International Cricket Council (ICC) had earlier stated that all matches involving India in the eight-team event would be played outside Pakistan. (Photo: Getty Images)

India to play Champions Trophy matches in Dubai

PAKISTAN has selected Dubai as the neutral venue for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy after India declined to travel to Pakistan for the tournament.

The decision was announced on Sunday by officials from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Keep ReadingShow less
Rachel Reeves

Chancellor Rachel Reeves responded to the figures, acknowledging the scale of the challenge. (Photo: Getty Images)

Economy stagnates in third quarter, revised data shows

THE UK’s economy saw no growth in the third quarter, according to revised data released on Monday, marking a setback for the Labour government.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that gross domestic product (GDP) showed zero growth between July and September, down from the previously estimated 0.1 per cent growth.

Keep ReadingShow less
Starmer-Modi-Getty
Starmer during a bilateral meeting with Modi as he attends the G20 summit on November 18, 2024 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo: Getty Images)

2024 in review: Strengthening India-UK ties amid leadership changes

THE YEAR 2024 brought significant political and economic developments for India and the United Kingdom, shaping the trajectory of their bilateral relations.

A key highlight was the decision to relaunch negotiations for a "mutually beneficial" Free Trade Agreement (FTA), a move that underscores the growing importance of trade between the two nations.

Keep ReadingShow less
Starmer nominates Raval,  Debbonnaire for peerage

Krish Raval

Starmer nominates Raval,  Debbonnaire for peerage

RIME MINISTER Keir Starmer has nominated British Indian professional Krish Raval and British Sri Lankan politician Thangam Debbonnaire for peerage as his government unveiled the latest picks for parliament's unelected upper chamber. The Liberal Democrats have British Pakistani councillor Shaffaq Mohammed on their list. According to reports, former prime minister Rishi Sunak's nominations for the House of Lords are expected at a later date.

The Labour leader also appointed his controversial ex-chief of staff Sue Gray to the House of Lords. Gray, who quit as Starmer's top Downing Street staffer in October amid reported internal tensions, became something of a household name in Britain after leading the probe into the so-called Partygate scandal.

Keep ReadingShow less
Indian court upholds Adani's Mumbai slum revamp contract

Gautam Adani

Indian court upholds Adani's Mumbai slum revamp contract

AN Indian court on Friday (20) dismissed a petition challenging the award of a contract to Adani Group to revamp one of Asia's largest slums in Mumbai, clearing one of the main legal challenges to the ambitious project.

The group led by billionaire Gautam Adani won a $619 million (£494.31m) bid in 2023 to convert the Dharavi slum into a modern city hub, but Dubai-based SecLink Technologies Corporation, winner of a previous tender for the slum revamp, challenged the award of the contract to Adani in a petition in the Bombay High Court in July 2023.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2024 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications