Website Logo
  • Thursday, July 08, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 405,028
Total Cases 30,709,557
Today's Fatalities 817
Today's Cases 45,892
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 405,028
Total Cases 30,709,557
Today's Fatalities 817
Today's Cases 45,892

Entertainment

Hansika Motwani gears up to begin her next My Name Is Shruthi

Hanshika Motwani (Photo credit: ARUN SANKAR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

Hansika Motwani, who started her acting career as a child artist before establishing herself as one of the leading actresses in the South Indian film industry, is gearing up to commence work on her next Telugu film My Name Is Shruti.

Written and directed by Srinivas Omkar, My Name Is Shruti is an edge-of-seat thriller, which was officially launched yesterday in Hyderabad with a customary pooja in the presence of the entire cast and crew.

The makers made sure that everyone who attended the launch followed all necessary coronavirus safety precautions. After the customary pooja, the makers took to Twitter to share a couple of pictures from the ceremony.

Ramya Burugu and Nagender Raju are bankrolling My Name Is Shruti via their production house Vaishnavi Arts. Mark K Robin has been hired to score music, while Kishore Boyidapu is set to crank the camera.

Hansika Motwani was last seen in Tenali Ramakrishna BA. BL (2019) alongside Sundeep Kishan. In addition to My Name Is Shruti, her forthcoming projects include Tamil film Maha and Telugu film 105 Minutes.

Maha stars Motwani in her 50th film in the lead role as well as Srikanth. Directed by U.R. Jameel, the film is complete. The makers are yet to decide on the official release date of the film. 105 Minutes, on the other hand, is still in production.

My Name Is Shruti was originally slated to enter theatres on October 17, 2021. But since the film could not take off the ground on time due to the coronavirus pandemic and various restrictions it brought along, its release is going to be postponed in all likelihood. The makers are expected to lock a new release date soon.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Mahira Khan set to return to television after a long hiatus
Entertainment
Sonakshi Sinha’s horror-comedy film with RSVP Movies locks its title
Entertainment
Shatrughan Sinha: I could take liberties with Dilip Kumar Saab which none dared
Entertainment
Mohit Suri resumes filming Ek Villain Returns with Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria
Entertainment
Exclusive! Akansha Ranjan Kapoor: I don’t believe in superstitions
Entertainment
Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter to be India’s first aerial action franchise
Entertainment
Richa Chadha and Onir to be the jury members for short film competition…
Entertainment
Kriti Sanon starrer Mimi to release this month, makers unveil first look poster
Entertainment
Richie Mehta to direct a web series based on the 1984 Bhopal gas…
Entertainment
Alia Bhatt signs up with an international talent agency; is she eyeing a…
Entertainment
Veteran actress Vyjayanthimala remembers Naya Daur, Madhumati, and Gunga Jumna co-star Dilip Kumar
Entertainment
Exciting details emerge on John Abraham’s character in Pathan
Eastern Eye

Videos

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passes away at 98
Akansha Ranjan Kapoor on Ray, playing strong characters, not winning…
Haseen Dillruba Movie Review | Taapsee Pannu | Vikrant Massey…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Mahira Khan set to return to television after a long…
Sonakshi Sinha’s horror-comedy film with RSVP Movies locks its title
Shatrughan Sinha: I could take liberties with Dilip Kumar Saab…
Hansika Motwani gears up to begin her next My Name…
Mohit Suri resumes filming Ek Villain Returns with Arjun Kapoor…
Birthday Special: 5 much-watch Neetu Singh films with husband Rishi…