Amarjit Singh founder, CEO of India Business Group honoured with ‘Jewel of India’ Award

Amarjit Singh & Deepak Singh, Convenor of the NRI Welfare Society of India at the presentation in New Delhi

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

In a notable recognition of his contributions to fostering UK-India relations, Amarjit Singh, the founder, and CEO of the India Business Group (IBG), has been honoured with the Hind Rattan 2024 Award by the NRI Welfare Society of India, in New Delhi.

This award, translating to “Jewel of India,” celebrates Singh’s significant achievements and dedication in the realms of business, trade, and education, a press release by the IBG said.

IBG, under Singh’s leadership, has emerged as a strategic advisory firm, with its presence in Southampton, London, and various locations across India, playing a crucial role in enhancing business, trade, and investment ties between the UK and India.

Singh’s expertise is not limited to business; he also contributes as the Special Advisor for India at the University of Southampton and as a Founding Director of the institution’s India Centre for Inclusive Growth and Sustainable Development.

The award ceremony, held on February 8, 2024, saw Singh receiving his medal and certificate amid the company of esteemed guests and officials, underscoring the importance of his work in promoting international collaboration between India and the UK.

The Hind Rattan Award stands as a testament to the remarkable efforts of individuals outside India in strengthening the country’s global connections.

With a rich background in strategic advisory, business consulting, and legal services, Singh is a prominent figure in international trade and investment.

Commenting on the Award, Singh said, “I am truly honoured and humbled to receive this prestigious accolade. The India Business Group remains deeply committed to supporting UK-India business opportunities and collaborations across sectors representing industry, higher education, and Government agencies. I dedicate this award to further deepening and diversifying the Living Bridge between our two great nations.”

