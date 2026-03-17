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Gwyneth Paltrow couldn’t resist a 'naked dress' moment on her Oscars return

Gwyneth Paltrow appeared to opt for something understated for her return

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMar 17, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • Gwyneth Paltrow makes her first Academy Awards 2026 appearance in 11 years
  • A sharply slit gown turns a restrained look into the night’s biggest talking point
  • The “naked dress” trend dominates both the red carpet and after-parties

A quiet look that didn’t stay quiet

At first glance, Gwyneth Paltrow appeared to opt for something understated for her return to the Academy Awards 2026 after more than a decade. The dress, sleek and glossy, gave little away from the front.

That changed the moment she turned. The design revealed an extreme, high slit running sharply up the side, shifting the look from restrained to headline-making in seconds. What seemed minimal quickly became one of the defining visuals of the night.

Playing by Hollywood’s unspoken rules

For women on this stage, visibility often comes with expectation. At 53, Paltrow’s appearance reflected a wider pattern, where stars either lean into classic restraint or adopt body-conscious, attention-grabbing silhouettes.

She was not alone. Heidi Klum and Naomi Watts stepped out in similarly revealing or sharply cut looks across the evening. The “naked dress” has become less a shock and more a standard, seen across red carpets and after-parties alike.

In that context, covering up entirely might have been the more surprising move.

Image, contradiction and control

Paltrow’s public image remains closely tied to Goop, her wellness business built on aspiration and discipline. At the same time, she has been open about Botox in the past, along with habits such as smoking, drinking and eating freely, complicating the brand’s stricter messaging.

That tension sits at the centre of her appeal. The polished exterior is balanced by moments of candour, even as her appearance continues to play a key role in sustaining both relevance and visibility.

A return timed for impact

Her presence this awards season signals a deliberate shift. Recent appearances have included a deep V-neck Givenchy gown and a midriff-baring magazine look, suggesting a renewed engagement with public life.

This comes alongside her role in Marty Supreme, one of the year’s most talked-about projects, marking a return after years of selective acting work following a step back in the mid-2000s.

A familiar instinct for the moment

Paltrow has long used major appearances to reshape her image. Her Best Actress win for Shakespeare in Love helped establish her as Hollywood’s golden girl, while later looks from Alexander McQueen and Tom Ford signalled shifts in tone and identity.

This latest appearance follows the same pattern. The dress may divide opinion, but its impact is clear. On a night filled with variations of the same trend, Paltrow still managed to turn it into her moment.

oscars 2026naked dressing trendgwyneth paltrownaked dress

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