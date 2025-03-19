Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Gareth Thomas MP to host conference on reviving Gujarati education in UK

Thomas highlighted the importance of preserving and promoting Indian languages, especially given the country’s growing economic influence.

LEAD Comment Gareth Thomas byline pic
Gareth Thomas
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeMar 19, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

GARETH THOMAS MP will host a one-day conference in central London on Saturday (22) to address the decline in Gujarati language education in the UK.

The event will bring together education experts, the examination board Pearson UK, Gujarati teachers, and other practitioners to collaborate on strategies to promote and strengthen the teaching of Gujarati, a statement said.

Recent House of Commons Library statistics showed a 44 per cent drop in the number of students awarded a GCSE in Gujarati over the past decade.

The conference is being organised in partnership with the India All-Party Parliamentary Group, the 1928 Institute, and UCL’s Faculty of Education and Society.

Thomas highlighted the importance of preserving and promoting Indian languages, especially given the country’s growing economic influence.

“Given the global significance of the Indian economy, it seems sad that we have seen such a very steep decline in the teaching of the languages of modern India, including Gujarati. Having people who can speak these vital community languages is essential for UK businesses and communities,” Thomas, the MP for Harrow West, said.

“I hope this conference will be the first step towards reversing this decline and promoting the teaching of Gujarati in the UK.”

The conference aims to foster collaboration among key stakeholders, explore new initiatives, and encourage policy changes to boost interest and participation in Gujarati language education, the statement said. Similar events focused on other Indian languages are also in the pipeline.

For details, send an email to welcome@1928institute.org.

gareth thomas mpgujarati community in ukbritish asiansbritish indiansgujaratis in uk

Related News

Shekhar Kapur Calls Out Amazon for Censoring Bandit Queen
Entertainment

Shekhar Kapur praises 'Adolescence': “A game-changer in storytelling that redefines how we connect with characters”

King Charles III’s aide Muna Shamsuddin’s journey from Kerala to Buckingham Palace
UK

King Charles III’s aide Muna Shamsuddin’s journey from Kerala to Buckingham Palace

Hans Zimmer
Entertainment

Hans Zimmer reveals he creates 90% of his scores using just one synth plugin, find out which one!

india-bangladesh-reuters
News

India reduces medical visas for Bangladesh

More For You

Panel urges enhanced reporting as concerns raised over Hindu hate crimes

Krupesh Hirani , Kaya Comer-Schwartz and Varinder Hayre with other panel discussion participants

Panel urges enhanced reporting as concerns raised over Hindu hate crimes

Mahesh Liloriya

THE London Assembly member for Brent and Harrow, Krupesh Hirani, led a panel discussion on hate crimes against Hindus at City Hall on Monday (17).

Kaya Comer-Schwartz, the deputy mayor of London for policing and crime; Metropolitan Police superintendent Owen Renowden; Varinder Hayre OBE from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), and the Community Security Trust’s (CST) Colin Tourick took part in the meeting, which was attended by community representatives. They raised concerns over the term Hinduphobia, saying it misrepresented the nature of discrimination faced by Hindus.

Keep ReadingShow less
Gareth Southgate

Southgate, who led England to remarkable success during his time as manager

Getty Images

Gareth Southgate: 'Boys need role models, not porn, gambling and games'

Gareth Southgate, the former England football manager, has voiced his concerns about the growing influence of toxic online culture on young men. In a thought-provoking speech during the BBC’s annual Richard Dimbleby Lecture, Southgate urged society to address the risks posed by excessive gaming, gambling, and exposure to pornography, which he believes are distracting young men from making positive life choices. According to Southgate, these activities are often coupled with guidance from online influencers who are leading them down harmful paths.

Southgate, who led England to remarkable success during his time as manager, shared his personal experiences and insights, aiming to provide a clearer vision for the younger generation. His message was clear, young men need stronger, healthier role models who can guide them to live fulfilling, balanced lives, rather than falling prey to the manipulation of online personalities.

Keep ReadingShow less
Harshita Brella

Brella, 24, was found dead in the boot of a car in Ilford, London, in November last year.

Parents of Harshita Brella murder suspect arrested in India

THE PARENTS of Pankaj Lamba, the man suspected of murdering his wife, Harshita Brella, have been arrested in India.

Indian police said Darshan Singh and Sunil Devi face charges under the country's "dowry death" law, which applies when a woman dies due to burns or bodily injury within seven years of marriage, and it is shown that she was subjected to cruelty or harassment related to dowry demands, the BBC reported.

Keep ReadingShow less
Thames Water sewage discharges up by 50% in 2024 amid debt crisis

Thames Water's ageing infrastructure is at the heart of the surge in raw sewage discharges

Getty Images

Thames Water sewage discharges up by 50% in 2024 amid debt crisis

Thames Water, the UK’s largest privatised water company, saw a 50% increase in raw sewage discharges into rivers across England in 2024, according to newly released data. The company, which is currently facing significant financial difficulties with a debt of £19bn, released raw sewage into rivers for nearly 300,000 hours over the past year, a substantial rise from the 196,414 hours recorded in 2023.

The alarming data was obtained through an environmental information request by Peter Hammond, a retired professor of computational biology from University College London, and shared with The Guardian. The figures highlight the growing environmental and infrastructural challenges facing Thames Water, which is teetering on the brink of collapse despite a recent £3bn bailout approved by the court of appeal.

Keep ReadingShow less
Peter Kyle

This unprecedented disclosure raises questions about the transparency of politicians’ use of AI tools

Getty images

Technology secretary Peter Kyle uses ChatGPT to formulate policy decisions, FOI request reveals

In a groundbreaking development, Peter Kyle, the UK's technology secretary, has become the first politician to have his use of ChatGPT exposed through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request. Records obtained by New Scientist reveal how Kyle has used the AI-powered chatbot for policy advice, particularly concerning the slow adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in the UK business community. This unprecedented disclosure raises questions about the transparency of politicians’ use of AI tools and whether chatbot interactions should be subject to FOI laws.

Kyle, who heads the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT), is known for his advocacy of AI as a tool for improving government efficiency. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has publicly supported this stance, stating earlier this week that AI should be widely adopted within government operations to ensure more efficient use of time and resources. However, the FOI revelations shed new light on the extent of Kyle’s personal use of AI for advice in his official capacity.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc