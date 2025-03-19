Gareth Thomas MP to host conference on reviving Gujarati education in UK

GARETH THOMAS MP will host a one-day conference in central London on Saturday (22) to address the decline in Gujarati language education in the UK.
The event will bring together education experts, the examination board Pearson UK, Gujarati teachers, and other practitioners to collaborate on strategies to promote and strengthen the teaching of Gujarati, a statement said.
Recent House of Commons Library statistics showed a 44 per cent drop in the number of students awarded a GCSE in Gujarati over the past decade.
The conference is being organised in partnership with the India All-Party Parliamentary Group, the 1928 Institute, and UCL’s Faculty of Education and Society.
Thomas highlighted the importance of preserving and promoting Indian languages, especially given the country’s growing economic influence.
“Given the global significance of the Indian economy, it seems sad that we have seen such a very steep decline in the teaching of the languages of modern India, including Gujarati. Having people who can speak these vital community languages is essential for UK businesses and communities,” Thomas, the MP for Harrow West, said.
“I hope this conference will be the first step towards reversing this decline and promoting the teaching of Gujarati in the UK.”
The conference aims to foster collaboration among key stakeholders, explore new initiatives, and encourage policy changes to boost interest and participation in Gujarati language education, the statement said. Similar events focused on other Indian languages are also in the pipeline.
For details, send an email to welcome@1928institute.org.