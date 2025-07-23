Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

Gujarati couple, both 91, use Instagram to preserve culture and language

Chandrakant and Sharda Chandarana go viral sharing their everyday life in Gujarati

Gujarati couple

Their online presence is helping to bridge the generational divide between South Asian elders and British-born youth

Instagram/ gujarati_grandparents
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 23, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Chandrakant and Sharda Chandarana, both 91, have gone viral on Instagram for speaking in Gujarati.
  • Videos shared by their granddaughter show them bickering, dancing, and embracing their culture.
  • The couple are now promoting the Gujarati language to younger generations in the UK.
  • Their clips have reached millions, with one video alone viewed over 5.1 million times.

Celebrating Gujarati culture online

A married couple from Birstall, Leicestershire, both aged 91, have become unexpected social media stars. Chandrakant and Sharda Chandarana have amassed more than 84,000 Instagram followers for their humorous and heartfelt videos that showcase everyday life, all in Gujarati.

The couple’s rise in popularity began when their granddaughter, Rupa Nathwani, shared a light-hearted video of them playfully arguing in their native language. What started as a spontaneous upload quickly attracted millions of views and grew into a platform celebrating Gujarati heritage.

Viral fame turned cultural mission

Originally intended to highlight their charm and humour, the account has grown into a space to promote the Gujarati language and traditions. With Gujarati speakers in England and Wales declining from 213,000 in 2011 to 189,000 in 2021, their digital efforts have resonated with many viewers, particularly younger South Asians reconnecting with their roots.

Rupa Nathwani says the couple’s authenticity is what draws people in:

“They’ve got so much charm, vibrancy, and personality for that age. People love them for being themselves.”

The Chandaranas are affectionately referred to as “Nini and Nanu” by followers, many of whom have praised them for helping keep their linguistic and cultural heritage alive.

“We are proud to be Gujarati”

In one of their widely shared clips, Mr Chandarana states:

“We are Gujarati and we must teach our children the Gujarati language and make them proud to become a Gujarati.”

Mrs Chandarana echoed the sentiment, saying:

“We shouldn’t forget our sanskriti, our culture. We are proud to be Gujarati so we teach our children so everybody can be proud.”

  The Chandaranas’ story is not just one of viral fame, but of cultural preservationInstagram/ gujarati_grandparents

A life lived together

The couple first met in Uganda in 1956 and were married the following year. They later moved to London in 1971, where Mr Chandarana worked in accounts. In 2023, they settled in Birstall to live with their daughter and grandchildren.

Now married for 68 years, the pair say the secret to a lasting relationship lies in mutual respect and letting go of grievances.
Mrs Chandarana says :“Forgive and forget.”
Mr Chandarana adds: “Love is very important.”

Generational inspiration

The Chandaranas’ story is not just one of viral fame, but of cultural preservation. Their online presence is helping to bridge the generational divide between South Asian elders and British-born youth.

Their followers have shared how the couple’s posts have reignited their interest in Gujarati and encouraged family conversations around heritage. One user commented:

“You help me keep alive the little Gujarati I do understand. We are also learning new words from them.”

As their popularity grows, so too does the message they’re spreading — that culture, language, and love transcend age and technology.

instagraminfluencersgujaraticulturesouth asian

Related News

Ozzy Osbourne iconic tracks
Features

10 iconic tracks that made Ozzy Osbourne the true Prince of Darkness

Comment: Why Old Trafford Test is missed chance to talk trade
Featured

Comment: Why Old Trafford Test is missed chance to talk trade

Sadiq Khan to Mamdani: Move to centre to win mayoral race
News

Sadiq Khan to Mamdani: Move to centre to win mayoral race

More For You

Eve Jobs wedding

Eve Jobs, the youngest daughter of late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs

Getty Images

Steve Jobs’ daughter Eve set for £7.7m wedding to Olympic equestrian Harry Charles in Oxfordshire

Highlights

  • Eve Jobs, daughter of late Apple founder Steve Jobs, to marry Harry Charles in Oxfordshire.
  • The four-day wedding celebration is expected to cost over £7.7 million.
  • Guests include Elton John, Kamala Harris, Princess Beatrice, and Jessica Springsteen.
  • The village hosting the event is under tight security with limited access.
  • Jobs is a professional equestrian and signed fashion model.

Lavish celebration as Steve Jobs’ daughter Eve prepares to wed in Oxfordshire

Eve Jobs, the youngest daughter of late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, is set to marry Harry Charles, an Olympic-level British equestrian, in a four-day wedding celebration expected to exceed £7.7 million.

The event will take place in a village in Oxfordshire, which has reportedly entered a state of semi-lockdown due to extensive preparations and security arrangements. According to sources, the rural setting is seeing heightened presence from private security and secret service personnel, with some describing it as resembling a “no-go zone”.

Keep ReadingShow less
BrewDog

Citing an “extremely difficult” operating environment for the UK’s hospitality sector

Getty Images

BrewDog makes ‘proactive decision’ to close 10 UK bars amid tough market

Highlights

  • BrewDog is set to shut 10 of its UK bars this Saturday.
  • Locations affected include Aberdeen, Brighton, Camden, Dundee, and Leeds.
  • CEO James Taylor cited location, size, and commercial viability as key factors.
  • The company will hold a two-week consultation process with impacted staff.
  • Closures come amid mounting pressure on the UK hospitality sector.

BrewDog announces closure of 10 bars across UK

BrewDog has confirmed it will close 10 of its bars this Saturday, citing an “extremely difficult” operating environment for the UK’s hospitality sector.

In an internal email to staff, chief executive James Taylor said the decision followed efforts to improve viability but that certain sites could no longer be sustained due to “their size, location and other limiting factors”.

Keep ReadingShow less
Bryan Johnson

He now believes that commercial interests may be at odds with his philosophical mission

Getty Images

Bryan Johnson may shut down anti-ageing startup to focus on religion

Highlights

  • Bryan Johnson, 47, is contemplating shutting down or selling his anti-ageing startup, Blueprint.
  • The biotech entrepreneur recently launched a religion called "Don’t Die."
  • He says commercial activity is undermining his philosophical credibility.
  • Blueprint has faced financial pressures but Johnson denies any crisis.

Biotech entrepreneur and longevity enthusiast Bryan Johnson has revealed he is considering shutting down or selling his anti-ageing company, Blueprint. Speaking to Wired, the 47-year-old said his priorities have shifted towards developing his newly founded religion, "Don’t Die", which he believes better aligns with his philosophical ambitions.

“I am so close to either shutting it down or selling it,” Johnson said in the interview published Monday. “I don’t need the money, and it’s a pain-in-the-ass company.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Ibiza Rocks Hotel

Early reports suggest the fall may have been accidental

PA

British teenager dies after fall at Ibiza Rocks Hotel, third fatality in four months

Highlights

  • A 19-year-old British tourist has died after falling from the third floor of Ibiza Rocks Hotel
  • The incident occurred just two weeks after another tourist, Evan Thomson, died at the same hotel
  • Emergency services confirmed the man died at the scene despite paramedics’ efforts
  • Spanish authorities have launched an investigation, including CCTV review and witness interviews
  • This marks the third reported fatality at the hotel since April

Teenager dies after fall at San Antonio party hotel

A 19-year-old British tourist has died after falling from the third floor of Ibiza Rocks Hotel, located in the popular party resort of San Antonio. The incident happened shortly after 12:40 am on Monday, and despite the rapid arrival of paramedics, the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two ambulances were sent, but emergency personnel reported there was nothing they could do to save him.

Keep ReadingShow less
slimming jab Morrisons

The move has sparked criticism on social media

iStock

Morrisons launches £129-a-month weight loss injection service

Highlights

  • Morrisons Clinic introduces subscription service for tirzepatide injections
  • The treatment may aid weight loss of up to 20% over one year
  • Monthly subscription will increase from £129 to £159 after introductory period
  • Service includes medical assessment and regular check-ins
  • Criticism emerges over the supermarket’s continued sale of unhealthy food


Morrisons has launched an online subscription service offering weight loss injections, prompting mixed reactions from the public. The supermarket’s online health platform, Morrisons Clinic, now offers tirzepatide — also known by the brand name Mounjaro — for weight management.

Tirzepatide is primarily prescribed to treat type 2 diabetes, but has also been approved for weight loss. According to Morrisons Clinic, users may lose up to 20 per cent of their body weight over the course of a year.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc