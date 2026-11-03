Gujarat seafarer killed as India-flagged vessel hit by ‘unidentified aerial object’ off Oman

Indian seafarer killed after vessel struck off Oman

13 Indian crew rescued by the Omani coastguard

Victim named as Gandhar Nahim Ajij from Gujarat

India has more than 320,000 active seafarers

AN INDIAN seafarer has been killed after an India-flagged vessel was struck by an “unidentified aerial object” off the coast of Oman, India said on Tuesday.

Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the MSV Al Jusufi had 14 Indian crew members on board when it was attacked.

“While 13 crew members safely evacuated and were rescued by the Omani Coast Guard, I am deeply saddened to report that one of our seafarers, Gandhar Nahim Ajij from Gujarat, tragically succumbed to his injuries,” Sonowal said on social media.

Indian seafarers at risk

The attack is the latest on shipping in the region involving Indian crews. Last month, two Indian sailors went missing after a drone attack on the tanker MT Petro Dolphin near the Omani port of Sohar.

Several Indian mariners have been killed in attacks in the Strait of Hormuz since the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on February 28.

India is one of the world’s largest suppliers of merchant sailors, with more than 320,000 active seafarers in 2025, according to the shipping ministry.

India’s foreign ministry has repeatedly condemned attacks on commercial vessels and called for safe and unimpeded navigation in international waters.

(With inputs from agencies)