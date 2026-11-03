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Gujarat seafarer killed as India-flagged vessel hit by ‘unidentified aerial object’ off Oman

Gandhar Nahim Ajij, from Gujarat, died after the MSV Al Jusufi was struck off the coast of Oman. The other 13 Indian crew members were rescued by the Omani coastguard.

Gujarat seafarer killed as India-flagged vessel hit by ‘unidentified aerial object’ off Oman

The attack is the latest on shipping in the region involving Indian crews.

Representational image: iStock
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeNov 03, 2026
Eastern Eye

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  • Indian seafarer killed after vessel struck off Oman
  • 13 Indian crew rescued by the Omani coastguard
  • Victim named as Gandhar Nahim Ajij from Gujarat
  • India has more than 320,000 active seafarers

AN INDIAN seafarer has been killed after an India-flagged vessel was struck by an “unidentified aerial object” off the coast of Oman, India said on Tuesday.

Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the MSV Al Jusufi had 14 Indian crew members on board when it was attacked.

23 Indian Crew Rescued After Black Sea Oil Tanker Attack

“While 13 crew members safely evacuated and were rescued by the Omani Coast Guard, I am deeply saddened to report that one of our seafarers, Gandhar Nahim Ajij from Gujarat, tragically succumbed to his injuries,” Sonowal said on social media.

Indian seafarers at risk

The attack is the latest on shipping in the region involving Indian crews. Last month, two Indian sailors went missing after a drone attack on the tanker MT Petro Dolphin near the Omani port of Sohar.

Several Indian mariners have been killed in attacks in the Strait of Hormuz since the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on February 28.

India Demands End to US Ship Strikes After Sailors Killed

India is one of the world’s largest suppliers of merchant sailors, with more than 320,000 active seafarers in 2025, according to the shipping ministry.

India’s foreign ministry has repeatedly condemned attacks on commercial vessels and called for safe and unimpeded navigation in international waters.

(With inputs from agencies)

indian seafarersomansarbananda sonowalstrait of hormuz
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