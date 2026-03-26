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AI note-taking startup Granola becomes latest UK unicorn after £98m AI funding round

Company pushes into workplace automation as demand for AI tools grows.

Granola UK unicorn
AI note-taking startup Granola becomes latest UK unicorn after £98m AI funding round
AI note-taking startup Granola becomes latest UK unicorn after £98m AI funding round
Teena Jose
By Teena JoseMar 26, 2026
Teena Jose

Teena Jose is a business journalist at Eastern Eye specialising in British Asian business coverage, with a particular focus on the UK property market. A postgraduate in financial journalism, she reports on market trends, hidden economic shifts and the financial realities shaping business ecosystem. Her work also includes profiling high-profile business leader for the Asian Business Awards, and conducting in-depth interviews across the UK business landscape. Alongside her reporting, she produces daily digital video content exploring business, property and economic developments.

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  • Granola raises £98m ($125m), reaching £1.18bn ($1.5bn) valuation.
  • Startup focuses on AI tools that summarise and analyse meetings.
  • New features signal shift towards broader workplace automation.

London-based Granola has joined the UK’s growing list of unicorns after raising £98m ($125m) in a Series C round, pushing its valuation to around £1.18bn ($1.5bn).

Founded in 2023 by Chris Pedregal and Sam Stephenson, the company offers an AI-powered tool that records, transcribes and summarises meetings. It is already being used by firms including Asana, Mistral AI and Vanta.

The funding round was led by Danny Rimer at Index Ventures, with backing from Mamoon Hamid at Kleiner Perkins, alongside existing investors Lightspeed and Spark Capital.

The company has not shared full financials, but said revenue up to mid-March was already two and a half times its total for last year. It currently employs around 55 people.

Turning conversations into insights

Granola’s pitch goes beyond simple note-taking. The company has introduced new features, including integrations with AI tools like ChatGPT and Claude, as well as options to share notes across teams.

The idea appears to be shifting from recording conversations to analysing them. Stephenson suggested that some enterprise clients are already using the tool to track patterns in their business, from customer feedback to project delays, as quoted in a news report.

He added that the challenge now lies in making sense of the volume of information being generated, reportedly saying the focus is on filtering large amounts of conversation data into something useful for individuals.

The push towards automation

Looking ahead, the company is working towards what it describes as more “agentic” AI — tools that could handle follow-ups and administrative work that usually comes after meetings.

Stephenson said his stake in the company remains “significant” despite the latest funding round, reportedly noting that dilution had been a key consideration.

For now, Granola seems to be positioning itself in a crowded AI space by focusing on a familiar workplace habit — meetings — and trying to turn them into something more structured and actionable. Whether that broader shift lands with businesses at scale is likely to be the next test.

ai toolsgranolaunicornsvaluationstartups

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