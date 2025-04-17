Skip to content
Government expands GP scheme to ease hospital waiting lists

uk-doctor-iStock

Between July and December 2024, 660,000 treatments were redirected from hospitals to community settings, an increase of 60,000 compared to the previous year. (Representational image: iStock)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraApr 17, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

THE GOVERNMENT has announced an £80 million expansion of the “Advice and Guidance” scheme, aimed at helping GPs deliver quicker, community-based care and reduce pressure on NHS hospital waiting lists.

Under the scheme, GPs consult hospital specialists for expert advice before referring patients, enabling care to be provided locally when appropriate.

Between July and December 2024, 660,000 treatments were redirected from hospitals to community settings, an increase of 60,000 compared to the previous year.

The government aims to divert up to 2 million treatments by the end of 2025/26.

From April, GPs will receive payments for each request made through the scheme, replacing the earlier system of inconsistent regional application.

This standardised approach seeks to reduce postcode disparities in patient care.

The initiative is part of the wider Plan for Change and follows a £26 billion NHS investment.

It is expected to benefit patients with common issues like digestive problems, menopause symptoms, and ENT conditions, offering care outside hospitals and reducing long waiting times.

Health minister Karin Smyth and NHS leaders said the scheme improves outcomes by delivering more timely treatment, helping patients avoid unnecessary hospital visits and making the NHS more efficient.

