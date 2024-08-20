Government proposes ‘right to switch off’ policy to boost productivity

The plan is still in the early stages of development.

The initiative is a response to the growing concerns that the boundaries between work and home life have become increasingly blurred (Photo for representation: iStock)

By: Pramod Thomas

THE government has unveiled plans to introduce a “right to switch off” policy, designed to enhance productivity and support economic growth by ensuring that employees are not expected to be available for work outside their normal working hours.

This initiative, which has garnered significant attention, is a response to the growing concerns that the boundaries between work and home life have become increasingly blurred, especially in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The pandemic has brought about a significant shift in work patterns, with many employees embracing flexible working arrangements. While these changes have offered benefits, they have also led to challenges, particularly in maintaining a clear separation between work and personal time.

The “right to switch off” is seen as a crucial step in addressing these challenges by preventing homes from becoming “24/7 offices.”

“This is about ensuring people have some time to rest,” the prime minister’s deputy spokesperson said.

“Good employers understand that for workers to stay motivated and productive they do need to be able to switch off, and a culture presenteeism can be damaging to productivity.”

Downing Street has pointed to successful examples of similar policies in other countries, particularly Ireland and Belgium, where employees already have the “right to disconnect.”

In these countries, workers are not routinely expected to respond to work-related communications or perform tasks outside their normal working hours. These policies have been credited with helping to reduce burnout, improve work-life balance, and ultimately boost productivity.

In Ireland, a Code of Practice introduced in 2021 requires employers to engage with employees and unions to develop a company policy on the right to disconnect. This code outlines the circumstances under which employees can be contacted outside of their working hours and establishes guidelines for respecting employees’ personal time.

Belgium has taken a slightly different approach by enshrining the right to disconnect in legislation. The law applies to companies with at least 20 employees and requires these organisations to negotiate agreements with their workforce on the conditions under which employees can be contacted outside of work hours.

This legislation reflects a growing recognition across Europe of the need to protect workers from the demands of an “always-on” culture.

The government’s plan is still in the early stages of development, with ministers exploring how best to implement the policy while taking into account the diverse needs of different sectors and businesses.

The proposal is part of a broader package of reforms aimed at improving workers’ rights and fostering economic growth.

Labour has also championed the “right to switch off” as part of its “New Deal for Working People,” a set of proposals intended to strengthen workers’ rights. The plan includes provisions for constructive dialogue between workers and employers to develop workplace policies that benefit both parties.

Additionally, Labour has suggested that employees should be able to take their employers to a tribunal if their right to disconnect is violated, potentially leading to higher compensation payouts in cases of persistent breaches.

Meanwhile, the government is keen to avoid imposing a rigid framework that could disproportionately impact smaller businesses. Instead, the focus will be on creating a policy that is flexible, effective, and capable of fostering a positive working environment that supports both productivity and well-being, reports said.