Gopichand Hinduja pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II: ‘Rare to find such human beings’

The 82-year-old said in a short speech that the late queen’s love and respect for India was unwavering.

By: SHUBHAM GHOSH

Gopichand P Hinduja, co-chairman of the Hinduja Group and chairman of Hinduja Automotive Limited, UK, on Monday (19) paid a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch who passed away on September 8.

The late Queen’s funeral, attended by several people and foreign dignitaries, took place on Monday.

In his tribute to the late monarch, Hinduja, who belongs to one of Britain’s wealthiest business families and a neighbour to the monarch, said, “Today, the world grieves as Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II is laid to rest. The funeral’s solemnity and modesty befits a sovereign, who for more than 70 years, ruled with modesty and grace, touching the hearts of millions the world over.

“It is very rare to find such type of human beings in the world. I do shed a tear for the loss of a leader who inspired love and devotion through her grace and wisdom.

“As His Majesty King Charles III said in his heartfelt message to the nation, quoting the words of Shakespeare, “May flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest”. May God bless her. and Her Majesty became queen only five years after India’s Independence, 75 years ago.

“Over the late queen’s 70-year reign, her love and respect for India was unwavering. She visited India on three occasions — notably in 1997 for the 50th anniversary of Independence. As a young boy, I remember these momentous times throughout the Queen’s 70-year reign and low and admiration,” he said.

Saying that members of the Hinduja family mourned the late monarch’s death, the 82-year-old businessman said, “For 60 years, my family have lived in London. I and other family members of Hinduja have had the honour of meeting Her Majesty many a times and most recently at Windsor Castle last year. Her graciousness, kindness, and aura will remain with us forever more. Today, we all say thank you and pray for Her Majesty. May her soul rest in peace and the Almighty bless her.”

Dheeraj Hinduja, son of Gopichand Hinduja, condoled the death of the queen a day after she died. In a tweet, he said, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was an inspirational leader & a lifelong example of service to the world & many communities she impacted. Our thoughts & prayers are with the Royal family & all those who will mourn her passing. Hinduja Family”

