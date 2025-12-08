Kumail Nanjiani among nominees in 2026 Golden Globes TV categories

Highlights:

Marlon Wayans and Skye P. Marshall unveiled the 2026 Golden Globes nominations this morning.

The full shortlist went live at 8:15am ET with extra categories shown on CBS Mornings.

Film, TV and the new podcast category lead the expanded 28-slot line-up.

Fans can catch the full list on CBS News, YouTube, TikTok and the Golden Globes site.

Kumail Nanjiani receives a nomination in the TV category.

Marlon Wayans and Skye P. Marshall revealed the 2026 Golden Globes nominations this morning. Kumail Nanjiani is among the actors nominated this year, with film, TV, and the new podcast category leading the 28-slot line-up. Films that had been bubbling under the radar suddenly jumped to the front, a few expected front-runners slipped down, and the Globes’ organisers continued their slow rebuild by adding a new podcast category, the first major awards body to take that leap.

What stood out in film

This year’s film slate feels split between intimate stories and big-studio confidence. Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet held its early buzz. Ryan Coogler’s Sinners also made the cut, tightening an already narrow race for drama. But the bigger surprise was Jafar Panahi’s It Was Just an Accident, a title many assumed would stay festival-side rather than land a mainstream nomination.

On the comedy/musical side, Paul Thomas Anderson delivered another unlikely crowd-pleaser with One Battle After Another. It sits next to Wicked: For Good and Baumbach’s Jay Kelly, which have both stayed firmly in conversation despite mixed reactions.





Television continues its busy streak

TV categories were packed again. On the television side, popular actors like Kumail Nanjiani are in the running alongside shows such as The Pitt, Severance, and Adolescence. The Pitt and Pluribus led their sections, though Slow Horses refused to slow down, taking another handful of major mentions. Adolescence kept its momentum too, with nominations for Stephen Graham, Owen Cooper and Erin Doherty.





The new Best Podcast category

One talking point won’t go away: the introduction of a Best Podcast award. Industry circles have floated the idea for ages, but this is the first time the Globes have actually committed to it. The category isn’t a token addition either — it arrives with a full slate and a voting process on par with the other sections.

This morning’s nominees included Call Her Daddy, SmartLess, Good Hang With Amy Poehler, The Joe Rogan Experience, The Ben Shapiro Show, The Daily and a few quieter, narrative-led titles. It’s a mixed list, but that may be the point.

Best Podcast Category Instagram Story Screengrab/goldenglobes





Where and when to watch the 2026 Golden Globes nominations

This year’s announcement rolled out in two stages. The main list was read at 8:15am ET, streamed simultaneously on CBS News, YouTube, and TikTok. A second batch of categories followed fifteen minutes later on CBS Mornings, which has become the Globes’ preferred spot for anything extra.

If you missed the live stream, the organisers have posted the complete breakdown on the Golden Globes website, and short clips are already circulating across social platforms.





What’s next

The ceremony is set for 11 January, with Nikki Glaser returning to host. CBS handles the broadcast again, while Paramount+ carries the live stream. A few days before that, on 8 January, the Globes will air their “Golden Eve” special where Helen Mirren and Sarah Jessica Parker will receive their lifetime honours.





This year’s nominations won’t end any debates, but they do shift the conversation. A few films now look much stronger than they did last week, TV remains crowded, and the podcast category, whether people like it or not, is here to stay, and already feels overdue.