Goeff Hurst urges players to enjoy the game as the ‘career is short’

Sir Geoff MBE secured a unique place in football history when England recorded a 4–2 victory over West Germany at Wembley Stadium in 1966

Geoff Hurst (AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

ENGLISH football great Sir Goeff Hurst, the only player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup Final, has urged today’s players to enjoy the game when they can as the career is ‘too short’.

“I think I was on about £20 a week in the sixties but good luck to players now. They exist in a different world today but it’s a short career so let them enjoy it whilst they can,” he said.

“It’s hard to put the feeling into words especially in my case because I only made my debut in 1966 so it was all potentially overwhelming. I was young though and it all came so suddenly but I enjoyed it all. It was less of a major thing in the months after winning the World Cup,” the veteran said.

“We were congratulated and it was obviously a great achievement. It’s become bigger and bigger with the passage of time because England haven’t won it subsequently.”

The England hat-trick hero picks his second goal as the best remembered one, adding that he views them all as equal.

When asked about his teammates in the team, he said: “Bobby Moore was the calming influence and overall leader and quality player that I would choose as the number one. Bobby Charlton was immense and Alan Ball was magnificent in the final. He ran his heart out and he cared so much , his patriotism shone through. Jimmy Greaves was the best goal scorer in English history and a mate as well, obviously Martin was my team mate for years and we had a great understanding on the pitch.”

Sir Geoff said that it is surprising that England had never won the world cup again though the side had good chances to win it again especially in 1970 and 1990.

The football legend also wished the team well in the upcoming European championship.

Now, he spends his time with his wife and grandchildren. This month he is on a theatre tour with Terry and Freda, his agents from A1 Sporting Speakers. He is also engaged with sportsman’s dinners and corporate events.

“We did six shows in June 2018 and had such a great time, we wanted to repeat the experience. It was great fun and really well received. We are looking forward to getting out and meeting the fans of England and hopefully a few West Ham fans as well. It’s always interesting to have a laugh with the people that have supported football for all these years,” the former West Ham player said.

“I’ve hopefully got an interesting story to tell and little did I know that on 31 July in 1966 when I was lucky enough to score my world cup final hat-trick, people would still be asking about it 56 years later.”

He will be seen at the ‘An evening with Sir Geoff Hurst’ tour at Beck Theatre, Hayes, on March 29.