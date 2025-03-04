Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Global obesity to reach 3.8 bn by 2050; India among worst affected: Study

The research, part of the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) Study 2021, found that nearly half the world's adults—over a billion men and a billion women aged 25 and above—were already overweight or obese in 2021.

obesity-representational-iStock

India is projected to have the second-highest number of overweight and obese adults—218m men and 231m women—after China. (Representational image: iStock)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMar 04, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

BY 2050, the number of overweight and obese people worldwide could reach 3.8 billion, with India accounting for over 440 million, a global study published in The Lancet journal has estimated.

India is projected to have the second-highest number of overweight and obese adults—218m men and 231m women—after China, while the United States, Brazil, and Nigeria follow, according to researchers, including those from the Indian Council of Medical Research.

The research, part of the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) Study 2021, found that nearly half the world's adults—over a billion men and a billion women aged 25 and above—were already overweight or obese in 2021. In India, this figure stood at nearly 180m, including 81m men and 98m women.

By 2050, the global number is projected to rise to 3.8 bn—1.8 bn men and 1.9 bn women—making up more than half of the world’s adult population, the authors said.

"While China, India, and the USA will continue to constitute a large proportion of the global population with overweight and obesity, the number in the sub-Saharan Africa super-region is forecasted to increase by 254.8 per cent," the researchers wrote.

For children, the study estimates that about 16m boys and over 14m girls in India aged 5-14 years could be overweight or obese by 2050, making India second only to China in this category. Among those aged 15-24, India is expected to have the highest number globally, with over 22m men and nearly 17m women affected.

Lead author Emmanuela Gakidou from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), University of Washington, said, "The unprecedented global epidemic of overweight and obesity is a profound tragedy and a monumental societal failure."

She said the study, described as the "most comprehensive global analysis to date," could help governments and public health authorities identify the populations most affected by obesity.

"This could help prioritise interventions and treatment for those in urgent need while focusing on prevention strategies for those predominantly overweight," she said.

The study comes after prime minister Narendra Modi highlighted the issue of obesity in his Mann Ki Baat radio address on February 23, calling for efforts to build a healthier nation.

Obesity—defined as a body mass index (BMI) over 30—is linked to various health risks, including metabolic and heart diseases, bone health issues, fertility problems, and an increased risk of cancer.

However, some experts have called for a reassessment of how obesity is measured. In January, a Lancet Commission report proposed a new approach beyond BMI, incorporating waist circumference and waist-to-hip ratio.

The report suggested new categories for diagnosing obesity—'clinical obesity' and 'pre-clinical obesity'—to provide a more accurate assessment of health risks.

Clinical obesity refers to a persistent condition due to obesity-related organ dysfunction, while pre-clinical obesity indicates increased health risks without an existing illness, the report explained.

(With inputs from agencies)

global obesityglobal studylancet studynarendra modiobesity in indiaobesity in ukobesity in usobesity worldwideoverweight and obesethe lancet journalwaist circumferencegbd study 2021obesity

Related News

Ramadan fasting secrets: How going hungry could unlock a longer, healthier life
Entertainment

Ramadan fasting secrets: How going hungry could unlock a longer, healthier life

Millie Bobby Brown
Entertainment

Millie Bobby Brown claps back at media over body scrutiny and unrealistic beauty standards

Shruti Haasan
Entertainment

Shruti Haasan makes her international debut with 'The Eye' backed by an all-female team

Donald Trump
Business

Global markets slide amid escalating US-China tariffs

More For You

5 wellness trends that will define 2025 – and how to try them

Plan a sustainable and mindful approach to health this year

2025's Top 5 Wellness Trends!

AS 2025 unfolds, the wellness landscape continues to evolve, blending cutting-edge technology with a renewed appreciation for traditional wisdom. This year, the focus is shifting towards personalised, sustainable, and mindful approaches to health.

Here are five key trends shaping well-being in the year ahead:

Keep ReadingShow less
Obesity drug
Boxes of Wegovy are seen at a pharmacy in London. (Photo: Reuters)

GPhC tightens rules for online obesity drug prescriptions

The General Pharmaceutical Council (GPhC), which oversees UK pharmacies, has introduced stricter rules for online pharmacies prescribing obesity drugs. The regulator said the changes aim to prevent individuals from receiving medicines that could pose health risks.

The new guidance, updated for the first time in three years, follows concerns about how some online pharmacies dispense weight-loss drugs.

Keep ReadingShow less
Getting set for a fitness journey

Bijan Azarmi

Getting set for a fitness journey

Bijan Azarmi

THE pressure to get fitter often discourages people from starting or causes them to give up soon after beginning. However, there are simple steps that can help navigate this challenging path toward better health through exercise.

With that in mind, Eastern Eye asked London-based fitness expert and personal trainer Bijan Azarmi to share his top tips for starting a physical health journey and staying motivated.

Keep ReadingShow less
Priya Kaul: Finding hope in the face of difficulties

Priya Kaul

Priya Kaul: Finding hope in the face of difficulties

Asjad Nazir

DR PRIYA KAUL discovered her connection to unseen energies as a child and always felt drawn to helping others.

This early enlightenment, combined with personal challenges, led her to a spiritual path of self-healing and empowering others. Today, as a respected spiritual life coach and healer, she helps people reconnect with their inner strength, heal themselves, and re-invent their relationship with life. Using a variety of techniques, she views her work as a calling rather than a career.

Keep ReadingShow less
Manisha-Koirala-Ovacome

Ovacome’s CEO, Victoria Clare, welcomed Koirala’s appointment, highlighting the impact her advocacy could have

Manisha Koirala joins UK cancer charity Ovacome as ambassador

BOLLYWOOD actor Manisha Koirala has been announced as the new ambassador for Ovacome, the UK-based ovarian cancer support charity.

Koirala, who overcame stage 4 ovarian cancer nearly a decade ago, will work with the organisation to support patients, promote early detection, and address health inequalities.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc