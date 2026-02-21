Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Peter Mandelson consultancy Global Counsel enters administration

Client exodus linked to Epstein revelations pushes public affairs firm to halt trading

Peter Mandelson
Peter Mandelson consultancy Global Counsel enters administration
Getty Images
Teena Jose
By Teena JoseFeb 21, 2026
Teena Jose

See Full Bio
  • Clients reportedly cut ties in recent weeks, hitting revenues hard.
  • Around 100 staff affected as UK operations wind down.
  • Administrators say the business had “no option” but to enter administration.

Global Counsel, the public affairs consultancy co-founded by Peter Mandelson, has entered administration after losing a string of clients, in a blow to one of the UK’s more established advisory firms.

The London-based company confirmed it has stopped trading, with staff in the UK being made redundant. The move follows mounting pressure after scrutiny over Mandelson’s past links to convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a development that appears to have unsettled clients and triggered a rapid pull-back.

Global Counsel, founded in 2010, employs about 100 people, most of them in the UK, with smaller teams spread across Berlin, Brussels, Doha and Singapore.

Administrators from Interpath said the company had “no option” but to enter administration after several clients cut ties, despite efforts to distance the firm from Mandelson and co-founder Benjamin Wegg-Prosser. The situation escalated after reports that Mandelson had sought Epstein’s advice while setting up the business shortly after leaving government when Labour lost the general election.

Client losses leave little room to manoeuvre

Will Wright, chief executive of Interpath and joint administrator, reportedly said in a news report: “While Global Counsel had grown over the past 15 years to become one of the UK’s leading public affairs consultancies, the rapid and sudden loss of clients over recent weeks has had a monumental impact on the business.”

He added that administrators will now review assets and liabilities and look at the best way to realise value from what remains of the company.

Interpath said the immediate priority is supporting staff affected in the UK as the process unfolds.

Wegg-Prosser stepped down as chief executive earlier in the month, shortly before the firm ceased trading.
administratorsbusinesspublic affairs consultancyuk operationspeter mandelson

Related News

Nvidia India AI
Business

Nvidia powers up India with AI factory deals

Barclays
Business

Barclays' Venkatakrishnan ‘deeply dismayed’ by Epstein revelations

Jameel Ahmad
Business

Pakistan’s central bank chief pushes back against IMF downgrade

Air India
Business

Air India places fresh orders with Boeing and Airbus

More For You

© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us