Glasgow retailer Girish Jeeva switches to Costcutter after £100,000 refit

£100,000 investment backs move from Premier to Costcutter.

Fresh and chilled space to expand by more than 50 per cent.

Store set to move to 24-hour trading after refit.

Independent retailer Girish Jeeva is moving his high-performing Barmulloch store in Glasgow to the Costcutter symbol group, marking a shift from Booker’s Premier fascia after a £100,000 investment programme.

The store will relaunch under the Costcutter brand this spring as part of phase one of a wider redevelopment plan. The transition brings the business under Bestway Retail, which owns Costcutter, and gives Jeeva access to Co-op own-brand ranges along with broader category support.

The move signals a strategic reset for the Glasgow convenience store, with a stronger focus on fresh and chilled lines as competition tightens across the convenience retail sector.

Bigger focus on fresh as brand changes

The initial refit centres on repositioning the store under the Costcutter fascia. A key part of that work is the expansion of fresh and chilled space from 12 metres to 18.5 metres, an increase of more than 50 per cent. The aim appears to be improving quality perception and driving footfall in a market where shoppers increasingly expect a broader convenience offer.

Jamie Davison, retail director at Bestway Retail, reportedly said the company was pleased to welcome Jeeva to the group, describing him as one of Scotland’s more entrepreneurial independent retailers. He noted that the Barmulloch store was already performing strongly and said Bestway was looking to support further growth under the Costcutter brand.

Davison added that the first phase is about establishing what he described as a “best-in-class Costcutter store”, as quoted in a news report, with improvements to layout and customer experience forming part of the investment.

Hybrid model under consideration

Beyond the immediate relaunch, Jeeva is exploring the introduction of Bestway Retail’s Costcutter hybrid format. The model incorporates a specialist beers, wines and spirits store within the main shop and could form phase two of the development, potentially towards the end of the year.

Davison reportedly said the hybrid concept has delivered strong results in selected locations and added that several Scottish retailers are considering adopting it as part of phased development plans.

For now, the focus remains on completing the refit and embedding the Costcutter offer locally. Once the works are finished, the store is expected to move to 24-hour trading, extending convenience for customers in the area.

Jeeva reportedly described the switch as an exciting next step for the business, saying the transition would allow the store to strengthen its fresh and chilled range and take operations to the next level.

The development underlines the continued reshaping of the UK convenience retail landscape, as independent operators reassess symbol group partnerships and invest in store upgrades to stay competitive.