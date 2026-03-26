A SENIOR consumer goods executive with more than three decades of experience, Gharry Eccles oversees the global growth strategy of one of the world’s largest tea businesses as president of international business at Tata Consumer Products.

When Tata Consumer Products brought all three of its British tea brands under one roof in late 2022, the move reflected a broader strategic push that sits squarely within Eccles’s remit.

The company, which unites the principal food and beverage interests of the Tata Group under one umbrella, relocated Teapigs from its separate office in Brentford, west London, to Tata’s headquarters in Greenford, where it now operates alongside Tetley and Good Earth as part of a drive to strengthen the group’s international presence.

Tata Consumer Products, the second largest branded tea company in the world, has pledged that 100 per cent of Tetley tea in international operations will be Rainforest Alliance certified and aims to ensure all packaging is recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030.

Eccles joined Tata Consumer Products in January 2022, taking responsibility for the performance of its international markets. His remit includes building a strong portfolio of brands, driving growth and profitability, fostering product innovation and identifying new opportunities across regions. Based in London, he leads a sizeable international operation spanning the US, UK, Europe, Canada, the Middle East, Australia and South Africa.

The scale of the business is considerable. Tetley remains the biggest-selling tea brand in Canada and the second largest in both the UK and the US. At the end of 2025, international markets accounted for around 25 per cent of Tata Consumer Products’ consolidated revenue, placing Eccles at the heart of the group’s efforts to expand its global footprint.

Before joining Tata, Eccles was vice president of Cereal Partners Worldwide, the breakfast cereal joint venture between Nestlé and General Mills. In that role he oversaw operations across the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand, managing more than 1,000 employees, three factories and two research and development centres.

His earlier career spans several major consumer goods companies, including PZ Cussons PLC, Müller Dairy Ltd, The Wrigley Company and Kimberly-Clark Europe. He holds a postgraduate qualification in marketing from Kingston Business School.

Under Eccles’s leadership the international division has undergone significant structural change, with profitability improving through pricing actions and operational interventions. In the quarter ended 30 December 2025, the division delivered an 11 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue in constant currency terms.

The business has also stepped up product innovation, introducing new offerings across markets, including Tetley Kombucha, a fermented sparkling tea drink positioned in the fast-growing functional beverage segment, and Tata Coffee Grand cold coffee.

Away from work, Eccles is married with two teenage children and enjoys tennis, films and reading.

ENDS