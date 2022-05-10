Website Logo
  • Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Trending Now:  

Business

GFG risks insolvency as ‘Credit Suisse talks end’

GFG Alliance chief Sanjeev Gupta (Photo: DENIS CHARLET/AFP via Getty Images).

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

GFG ALLIANCE faces insolvency hearings after Credit Suisse ended settlement talks with the troubled British metals and renewable energy group, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday (10).

The holding company of British Indian billionaire Sanjeev Gupta, which was rocked by last year’s collapse of its main lender, Greensill Capital, owes more than $1 billion (£810 million) to Credit Suisse investors, according to the newspaper.

A source close to the matter said GFG could face preliminary hearings in an insolvency procedure.

A judge will decide whether GFG’s problems are due to Covid or deeper issues, which would lead to the unwinding of the group, the FT said, citing unnamed people with knowledge of the process.

A GFG Alliance spokesperson said in a statement that the group’s “core international businesses continue to generate strong returns and achieve record production levels.”

“We remain committed to repaying all creditors and continue to make positive progress toward a consensual debt restructuring that’s in the best interest of all stakeholders,” the statement said.

Credit Suisse declined to comment.

The Swiss bank has been rattled by its multi-billion-dollar exposure to Greensill and another collapsed fund, Archegos.

Credit Suisse has returned $6.75 bn (£5.48 bn) to investors over Greensill’s downfall.

Since the collapse of Greensill, which specialised in short-term corporate loans via a complex and opaque business model, GFG has scrambled to cut costs and raise funds in order to survive.

GFG Alliance offices have been raided by authorities in France and Britain.

Britain’s Serious Fraud Office launched an investigation into suspected fraud and money laundering last year.

French investigators are probing suspicions of money laundering and abuse of corporate assets.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Insync Bikes among fastest growing Indian-owned companies in UK
UK
Morrisons beats Issa brothers to take over McColl’s
UK
UK-India task force launched to facilitate free trade deal
HEADLINE STORY
Sterling falls to fresh lows against dollar
HEADLINE STORY
Reliance becomes first Indian company to cross $100bn in annual revenues
HEADLINE STORY
April Footfall improves, but remains below pre-pandemic levels
UK
Pharmacies offer ‘extra’ services as funding falls
UK
Indian firms ‘register revenue and job growth in UK’
UK
Boohoo posts net loss of £4m
US
ArcelorMittal tests green hydrogen in Canadian plant
INDIA
India’s LIC IPO subscribed 50 per cent
INDIA
More flights likely between India and Canada
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Pandit Shivkumar Sharma passes away at 84
British star Jodie Comer to topline feminist survival drama The…
Anurag Kashyap’s Dobaaraa to open London Indian Film Festival
GFG risks insolvency as ‘Credit Suisse talks end’
Debate over Emma Chamberlain’s Patiala Necklace at Met Gala 2022
Organisations call for ‘culture change’ in legal profession