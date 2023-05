German brand Blaupunkt to take India-made TV to global markets

The company is also working on expanding its offering beyond TV to other appliances

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

German consumer electronic brand Blaupunkt is planning to export LED TV to markets such as Australia and South America, making India a hub for production, said its managing director Andrzej Cebrat.



The company, which operates in India through its brand licensee Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL), is also working on expanding its offering beyond TV to other appliances.



Besides, Blaupunkt is also planning to enter into the photovoltaic products business in India after having success in the renewal energy market of Europe and teaming up with SPPL, Cebrat said.



Over exports from India, he said Blaupunkt operates several factories around the world through its partners, and all are facing a similar problem over sourcing.



Its Indian partner has remained buoyant after the pandemic and SPPL is also coming up with a new TV manufacturing unit, which will be operational in the next two quarters with an installed capacity to roll out two million units per annum.



It would be a good solution for those markets, he said.



“We have a family of partners and all of them wherever you look, Australia, Americas and Europe, are having sourcing problems and we believe that a good quality of Indian production can be as well the next step of thinking of the development of export from India from SPPL factory,” said Cebrat.



He further added: “This is not only of good quality but with a good software and hardware platform. We sell by teaming up with Google. It will overcome the problems of sourcing and pricing, which is the biggest challenge today for the TV market.”



About the countries where Blaupunkt would ship its India-made LED TVs, Cebrat said it has started discussions with its South American and Australian partners.



“We are planning to continue the discussions this year, when the new factory (from SPPL) is open. Then we would have the capacity to meet the demand,” he added.



SPPL is investing around Rs 1 billion (£980 million) to expand in its Hapur factory, which will cater the demand of Blaupunkt TV for domestic and international sales.



Currently, India is the third largest market for Blaupunkt globally.



(PTI)