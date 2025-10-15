Gambhir avoids comment on 2027 World Cup future of Kohli and Rohit

INDIA head coach Gautam Gambhir declined to discuss the 2027 World Cup prospects of senior players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, saying it was too early to look that far ahead despite acknowledging their quality.

Both players now feature internationally only in the 50-over format, but India appear to be managing a gradual transition rather than making sudden changes.

Rohit, who led India to the Champions Trophy title earlier this year, has been replaced by Shubman Gill as captain of the one-day side for the upcoming Australia tour.

Rohit and Kohli, with a combined total of 567 ODIs, have both been included in the three-match series against Australia, though their future beyond the tour remains uncertain.

"Look, the 50-over World Cup is still two-and-a-half years away, and I think it is very important to stay in the present," Gambhir told reporters after India completed a Test series sweep against West Indies on Tuesday.

"Obviously, they are quality players, they are coming back, their experience is going to be a handful in Australia as well.

"Hopefully, those two guys will have a successful tour, and more importantly, as a team, we will have a successful series."

Rohit, who captained India to the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup, will turn 40 by the time the next edition takes place, which will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. Kohli, a member of India’s 2011 World Cup-winning squad, is a year younger.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja’s future in the format is also uncertain. The 37-year-old, part of the recent Champions Trophy-winning team, has been left out of the ODI squad for Australia.

Jadeja said the selectors had explained the reasons behind his omission and that he would stay prepared for future opportunities.

"It is a good thing that they communicated the reason behind my omission," Jadeja said during the second Test against West Indies.

"But whenever I get a chance next, I will try and do what I have done all these years.

"Winning a World Cup is everyone's dream. We had narrowly missed out the last time, the next time we will try and make up for it."

(With inputs from agencies)