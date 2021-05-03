G7 boost for women in developing countries

AHEAD of their meeting in London this week, G7 Foreign and Development Ministers have committed $15 (£10.78) billion help women in developing countries to access jobs, build businesses and respond to the devastating economic impacts of Covid-19.

They will also sign up to new global targets to get 40 million more girls into school and 20 million more girls reading by the age of 10 in low and lower middle income countries by 2026.

The commitments by the world’s leading democracies, driven by the UK, has put gender equality at the heart of global co-operation to build back better from Covid-19.

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab said: “Ensuring girls get 12 years of quality education and women can work and earn an income are some of the smartest investments we can make to change the world, transforming the fortunes not just of individuals, but whole communities and nations.

“This year, as we build back better from the pandemic, the UK is putting girls’ and women’s rights at the heart of our G7 presidency, uniting countries that share our values so we shape a better path ahead.”

The G7 will also re-commit to collective action to defend and protect sexual and reproductive health and rights for all, scale up gender-based violence prevention and elimination, and ensure women’s voices are included at local, national, and international decision-making in the Covid-19 recovery.

Foreign and Development Ministers from the G7 countries – Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the US and the UK, plus the EU, are in London from Monday (3) for two days of talks on a range of issues.

This is their first in-person meeting in two years, with Australia, India, Korea, South Africa, and the Chair of ASEAN to join parts of the meeting as guests.