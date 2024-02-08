  • Thursday, February 08, 2024
G-Eazy excited about his India tour

Rapper G-Eazy (Image source:X)

By: Mohnish Singh

Rapper G-Eazy is super excited to perform in India.

In a statement, he said, “I can’t wait to come and perform for all my amazing Indian fans and take some time off to explore the sights and sounds of a country I have heard so much about! See you soon in the arenas!”

Produced by Asia’s largest dance music festival, Sunburn, G-Eazy’s tour will feature a support line-up comprising of South Asian hip hop acts such as ‘Ishq Nachaawe’ hitmaker Yashraj, Punjabi music experimentalist Talwiinder, ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ winner and rapper Dino James and doctor-turned-DJ The Spindoctor.

The others on the line-up include artists such as Dhanji & Siyaahi, Siana Catherine, DJ Shiva Manvi, Mogambo, DJ EXBOW, Virat Munjal, Beatcrush, DJ RISHIVURR, DJ Omen, SHIA X Zero Chill and Mr. Mickey.

Excited to be a part of the gig, Dino James said, “I am thrilled to bring an energetic performance with the Spindoctor for this tour. We’re ready to bring our A-game, delivering a performance that will shake the ground and leave fans craving for more.”

Talwiinder also expressed excitement. He said, “I am beyond excited to be part of the G-Eazy’s historic lineup, and I can’t wait to ignite the stage with my fiery rhymes and electrifying energy, delivering a performance that will leave the audience buzzing with excitement.”
Yashraj added, “I am exhilarated to be part of the first-ever G-Eazy’s lineup and I’m ready to bring my unique style and energy to the stage. Get ready for an unforgettable performance that will leave you wanting more. Let’s make this night one to remember!”

G-Eazy will first enthrall the audience of Bengaluru on February 10. After Bengaluru, he will perform in Delhi-NCR on February 11. His last stop will be in Mumbai on February 15.

