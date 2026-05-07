Anthropic CEO says first one-person £740 million AI company could emerge by end of 2026

Anthropic’s CEO said AI could help a single person build a billion-dollar company.

The company’s executives believe AI agents can automate marketing, coding and analysis.

Anthropic is expanding computing power through a new partnership with SpaceX.

The race to build the first one-person billion-dollar company may already be underway, according to Anthropic chief executive Dario Amodei, who believes artificial intelligence is rapidly changing what a single entrepreneur can achieve.

Speaking at Anthropic’s developer conference, Amodei reportedly said the first one-person company worth around £740 million ($1 billion) could emerge before the end of 2026 as AI tools increasingly automate everything from software development to marketing and data analysis.

He suggested AI systems are moving beyond simply writing code and are now beginning to help people think about building entire businesses as structured tasks that can be managed through automation.

“We’re actually on track to achieve it,” Amodei reportedly said while discussing the possibility of a solo entrepreneur creating a billion-dollar company using AI tools.

AI agents begin replacing entire business functions

The comments reflect growing excitement across the tech industry over so-called “AI agents” — systems designed to handle tasks with limited human involvement.

Anthropic’s products already include coding assistant Claude Code and workplace-focused tools capable of managing scheduling and administrative tasks.

Katelyn Lesse reportedly said AI platforms now allow individuals to create agents for marketing, analytics and other business functions that would traditionally require large teams.

She suggested smaller groups of people are already able to produce significantly more work using AI-powered systems.

Meanwhile, Angela Jiang reportedly said the technical capability for an “AI native” entrepreneur to build a billion-dollar company already exists, although success would still depend on whether a business idea gains wider market traction.

The broader debate around AI-driven productivity has intensified in recent months as businesses experiment with automation tools capable of replacing repetitive workplace tasks.

Anthropic expands infrastructure as demand surges

Alongside its comments about AI entrepreneurship, Anthropic also announced a major computing partnership with SpaceX.

The deal will allow Anthropic to buy computing capacity from SpaceX’s Colossus 1 data centre in Memphis, Tennessee, which houses more than 220,000 Nvidia processors.

Anthropic said the agreement would provide roughly 300 megawatts of additional computing power within a month as demand for AI services continues rising sharply.

Amodei reportedly said the company had planned for roughly tenfold annual growth, but usage and revenue increased around 80-fold during the first quarter on an annualised basis, creating pressure on infrastructure.

The company also signalled interest in exploring future space-based orbital data centres with SpaceX as AI firms search for new ways to secure massive computing capacity.

The partnership also appears to mark a softer tone between Amodei and Elon Musk, whose AI company xAI competes directly with Anthropic.

Musk had previously criticised Anthropic publicly, but reportedly said in a post on X that senior members of the company appeared focused on building AI systems responsibly after meeting them last week.

The comments come as competition intensifies between AI firms racing to develop more powerful systems while also trying to secure the computing infrastructure needed to support them.