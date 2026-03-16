Highlights

Indian-origin engineer Aman Gottumukkala is joining xAI after building AI coding startup Firebender.

Firebender scaled to millions in revenue as an AI coding assistant for Android developers.

Gottumukkala said xAI is "the place to build the future" with frontier compute and extraordinary talent.

Indian-origin software engineer Aman Gottumukkala, founder of AI coding startup Firebender, has announced he is joining xAI, the artificial intelligence company founded by Elon Musk.

The Texas-based engineer shared the news on X saying he would work on building advanced coding AI systems alongside teams connected to SpaceX.

Gottumukkala built Firebender with just three people and grew it into one of the most widely used coding tools for Android developers, making millions in revenue along the way.

In his post on X he wrote: "I'm joining SpaceX and xAI to build the best coding AI. I've watched model capabilities compound at a staggering rate, and we're clearly on the brink of recursive superintelligence.

This is the most important problem to solve in history. xAI is the place to build the future with frontier compute, extraordinary talent, and a strong hold on physical intelligence and space."

From startup to xAI

Firebender is an AI coding tool built specifically for Android developers to help them write, manage and organise their code more easily.

It worked inside popular platforms like Android Studio and JetBrains IDEs letting developers automate routine tasks and get their work done faster.

Engineering teams quickly started using it to save time and boost productivity. What made the story so impressive was the size of the team behind it. Just three people built and grew the product to millions in revenue.

Gottumukkala studied computer science at Texas A&M University between 2017 and 2021. Before starting Firebender he worked as a software engineer at Paradigm on projects in the technology and crypto space.

He was also picked as a KP Fellow through the Kleiner Perkins Fellowship, a well known programme that connects promising young engineers and founders with top venture capital firms in Silicon Valley.

Many successful startup founders have come through this programme. At xAI his work will focus on building coding AI tools to help developers write better programs, solve hard problems and automate parts of software development.