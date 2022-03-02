Website Logo
  • Wednesday, March 02, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

News

Fuel crisis cripples Sri Lanka’s transport

People stand in a queue to buy diesel at a petrol station in Colombo on March 2, 2022. (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

SRI LANKA’S public transport was crippled on Wednesday (2) as buses ran out of diesel, officials said as the country’s foreign exchange crisis worsened with no dollars to import fuel.

The Private Bus Owners’ Association said they were able to operate only about a quarter of their fleet of 20,000 vehicles, while drivers reported queuing for seven hours to top up fuel.

“I could not run the bus for two days because there was no diesel,” said 51-year-old bus driver Sarath.

“I have been in the diesel queue for seven-and-a-half hours.”

Many commuters were seen using their motorcycles and small cars on Wednesday (2) after bus operators warned of drastically scaled back schedules.

One of Sri Lanka’s biggest fuel suppliers, Lanka IOC, put up prices by as much as 12 per cent on Saturday (26) while the state-owned Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) said it too asked the government to allow it to raise prices.

CPC sources said on Wednesday (2) they had supplies only for four more days.

“We have also reduced the issue of diesel to gas stations and asked pumps to try and ration supplies,” one said.

Taxi driver Thushara, 36, said he was in a queue for six hours to get petrol for his three-wheeler.

“Why can’t (president) Gotabaya (Rajapaksa) consider the suffering of the people?” Thushara said as he reached the front of the line.

“Can’t he understand the suffering? Just come out and see. Why are you allowing people to suffer like this?”

Long blackouts

The transport shutdown came as seven-and-a-half hour electricity blackouts also went into effect, the longest scheduled power rationing in over a quarter of a century.

The Public Utilities Commission (PUCSL) said the cuts were brought on due to the shortage of foreign exchange to import fuel for electricity generators.

Hydroelectricity reservoirs were also running low due to the current dry season.

Under a new directive, all state institutions were ordered on Tuesday (1) to switch off their air conditioners in the afternoon to save energy.

Sri Lanka’s tourism sector, a key foreign-exchange earner, collapsed in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the government imposed a broad import ban in March 2020 to save foreign currency.

The country is now in the grip of an economic crisis, with widespread shortages, including food, medicines, automotive parts and cement, and supermarkets forced to ration staple foods including rice, sugar and milk powder.

Official data showed the country’s foreign currency reserves at a low of $2.07 billion (£1.55 bn) at the end of January, down 25 per cent compared to the previous month and $7.5 bn (£5.63 bn) in November 2019 when president Rajapaksa took over.

Energy minister Udaya Gammanpila has described the oil shortage as the “worst economic crisis since independence” from Britain in 1948.

The shortages pushed food inflation to 25 per cent in January with overall inflation at 16.8 per cent.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

WORLD
Ukraine crisis: ISKCON joins relief efforts
News
Research shows stark disparities in cancer rates between ethnic groups
News
Painful to see Kyiv burning, says engineer fleeing Ukraine
News
Indian students await evacuation amid shortage of food
UK
No compulsory vaccination for health staff in England
HEADLINE STORY
India steps up evacuation of its nationals from Ukraine
News
Condemn Russia’s Ukraine invasion, urges India’s opposition
US
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s son dies at 26
HEADLINE STORY
Indian student killed in Ukraine shelling
INDIA
Ukraine crisis stretches Indian ‘neutrality’ to the limit
UK
Novavax’s vaccine shows long-term protection against Covid in UK study
UK
Sajid Javid launches England’s rare diseases action plan
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Jaguar Land Rover ‘pauses’ Russia deliveries, ArcelorMittal ‘slows’ in Ukraine
ZEE5 drops the trailer for next Zindagi original Mrs. &…
Ukraine crisis: ISKCON joins relief efforts
Shah Rukh Khan: Dignity, respect, kindness are hallmark of a…
Research shows stark disparities in cancer rates between ethnic groups
Painful to see Kyiv burning, says engineer fleeing Ukraine