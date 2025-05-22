Skip to content
Gxrnoor: From singing Rihanna lyrics to living her dream

Singer Gxrnoor brings new energy to pop scene singer

Gxrnoor

Gxrnoor

Instagram/ gxrnoor
Asjad Nazir
May 22, 2025
Asjad Nazir
When music runs in your veins, it is only a matter of time before the world hears your song. For Gxrnoor, born Gurnoor Anand, music was both a calling and a legacy.

The daughter of acclaimed music director Harry Anand, she grew up surrounded by melody and rhythm, but her sound is entirely her own. Blending sleek pop hooks with the swagger of hip hop, the soul of r’n’b and the spirit of Punjabi beats, Gxrnoor represents a bold new wave of Indian artists unafraid to mix styles and shatter expectations.

From scribbling down Rihanna lyrics as a child to releasing her debut single Relive in 2024, she has been winning hearts with a boss girl energy.

Eastern Eye caught up with the rising music star you will be hearing more about to discuss her songs, inspirations and hopes.

What first connected you to music?

I used to listen to a lot of pop and hip hop as a child – artists like Rihanna, Shakira and Nicki Minaj. Seeing their music videos and performances always intrigued me. They reflected a boss girl energy, and I wanted to be like them someday. I started writing down their lyrics in my notebook, and one day, I thought of writing a song of my own. That is how my journey began. I was only 12 when I wrote my first song and eventually started playing instruments, becoming more inclined towards this path.

How do you reflect on your music journey?

So far, I am grateful. God has been kind. I have received immense love and support in just one year of starting out, and I am eternally thankful for it. There is so much more to come and do – so many things I am yet to achieve. I believe hard work and consistency can get me exactly where I hope to be one day.

What has been your most memorable moment so far?

Seeing people make reels using my songs felt emotional. Watching real people add my songs to their playlists and listen to them daily is a beautiful feeling. Every artist can relate to that. It feels amazing when someone appreciates your craft and connects to it.

Which of your songs is closest to your heart and why?

Relive and Darham. Relive is my debut single, so it will always be closest to my heart. I have achieved a lot and been discovered because of that song. Darham was composed in two minutes – it just flowed out, raw and unfiltered. I love the simplicity and airiness of it. Plus, the word itself is unique. Darham means ‘confused’ in Persian.

Tell us about your next song.

I am working on a summer track with a house feel. It is a great melody – very easy listening. I love its vibe and, hopefully, the audience will too. Fingers crossed! Who are you hoping this song connects with most? It is a light, feel-good song that anyone can relate to. You could play it while driving, chilling at the beach, sitting in the park or just going about your day. It has a good, summery vibe.

What is the music masterplan going forward for your career?

India still has a limited number of female artists. If you look internationally, the music scene is largely dominated by women. My masterplan is to bring that change to India – to inspire more women to step forward and chase their dreams without hesitation. Confidence and belief are key. And if I can make it to the top, they will know they can too.

Who would you love to collaborate with?

Shubh is a great artist. I would love to collaborate with him someday.

What music genres dominate your personal playlist these days?

(Laughs) There is no in-between. It is either extreme hip hop or extreme melody – the best of both worlds.

Who is your music hero?

My father. I have seen him at his peak, and he inspires me to aim that high. He has sold out stadiums and ruled India’s pop music scene in the 1990s and 2000s. I hope I can follow in his footsteps and make him proud.

If you could master something new in music, what would it be?

I would love to master advanced music production. I only know the basics for now, but if I had more time, I would love to make beats just for fun. It is something that really fascinates me.

What inspires you?

Nature inspires me. If you leave me in the hills or by the sea for hours, I will come back with ten compositions. It opens up my creativity. I also love stargazing – just staring at the vastness of the universe. That inspires me too. And I admire other artists and their creativity. We should always support each other in this community.

Why do you love music?

I love music! I breathe music! Imagine how empty the world would be without it. Music heals your soul. It connects you to yourself. You do not need company when you are listening to music. It helps you enjoy life.

Instagram: @gxrnoor

