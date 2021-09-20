Website Logo
  Monday, September 20, 2021
Entertainment

From Looop Lapeta to Spider-Man: No Way Home: Sony Pictures Films India to release over 17 Indian and Hollywood titles over the next one year

Sony Pictures Films India to release over 17 Indian and Hollywood titles over the next one year

By: Mohnish Singh

Sony Pictures Films India has announced its plans to release around 17 Bollywood and Hollywood films over the next one year. Some of the titles the studio is set to bring to theatres in the next few months include Bollywood and Hollywood biggies like the Taapsee Pannu starrer Looop Lapeta, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Venom 2- Let There Be Carnage, the studio announced on Monday.

The studio also said that it will launch four new directors this year. They will release Balwinder Singh Janjua’s directorial debut, Tera Kya Hoga Lovely, starring Ileana D’Cruz and Randeep Hooda, Looop Lapeta by ad filmmaker Aakash Bhatia, starring Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin, underwater thriller Dive, directed by Nitin Parmar, Saale Aashiq, a film on honour killings to be directed by Siddharth -Garima.

Other films include Nikamma, starring Abhimanyu, Shirley Setia, and Shilpa Shetty, family entertainer Aankh Micholi, and Major, a film based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who was martyred during the 26/11 attacks.

Meanwhile, Sony Pictures Films India will also release Hollywood flicks like Spider-Man: No Way Home on 17 December, Venom 2- Let There Be Carnage on 15 October, Escape Room 2: Tournament of Champions, Ghostbusters – Afterlife, Uncharted, Morbius, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, The Man From Toronto and Bullet Train, in the coming months. The studio released horror-thriller Don’t Breathe 2 in cinemas last week.

“There has been a huge disruption in the feature film landscape (over the past few months) and a serious shift in creative thinking has taken place for filmmakers to see what will work from a theatrical and OTT point of view,” Vivek Krishnani, managing director, Sony Pictures Films India said.

People will come to theatres if they get things that cannot be replicated on the small screen, Krishnani said, such as great visual appeal, action or horror.

“We have to create larger-than-life narratives because if people have to make the effort to go to theatres and pay for F&B, they must be given creatively rewarding content,” Krishnani said adding that theatre-going will continue to remain one of the big outings for families in India, other than eating out.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

